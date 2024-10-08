Akoya’s Leading Spatial Proteomics Platforms Selected for Use by Ground-Breaking UK-Based MANIFEST Consortium to Revolutionize Cancer Immunotherapy

Consortium includes top universities, hospitals and industry partners, led by the Francis Crick Institute and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust



Akoya’s platforms will be used for deep spatial proteomic profiling of thousands of tissue samples from cancer patients to identify biomarkers predicting treatment success

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that the company’s PhenoCycler® Fusion and PhenoImager® HT spatial proteomics platforms will be used to analyze tissue samples as part of the MANIFEST (Multiomic Analysis of Immunotherapy Features Evidencing Success and Toxicity) program. This multimillion-dollar initiative, funded by the UK Office of Life Sciences (OLS) and the Medical Research Council (MRC), aims to advance cancer immunotherapy research through deep multi-omic profiling.

The MANIFEST consortium brings together leading cancer researchers, academic institutions, NHS trusts, and industry partners, to study why certain cancer patients respond to immunotherapy while others do not. Akoya’s spatial biology platforms will play a pivotal role in profiling immune cell interactions within the tumor microenvironment, offering critical insights into biomarkers that may predict treatment outcomes and potential side effects.

“Akoya Biosciences is proud to be a part of the MANIFEST consortium, contributing our spatial proteomics leadership and expertise with the aim of improving patient care through this groundbreaking effort,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “Our technology can help to identify key biomarkers, supporting the consortium’s efforts to advance personalized medicine and ensure that more cancer patients can benefit from the potential of immunotherapy.”

Led by the Francis Crick Institute and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the four-year MANIFEST program will evaluate thousands of cancer patients undergoing immunotherapy treatments across the UK. Initial testing will include 3000 patients who have completed their treatment and 3000 newly treated patients with breast, bladder, kidney, and skin cancer, with plans to expand to other cancer types.

“In the past decade we have made significant strides with immunotherapy, yet many patients still experience treatment failure or adverse side effects,” said Samra Turajlic, project lead at the Francis Crick Institute and Consultant Medical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. “With MANIFEST, we have a unique opportunity to address these challenges through collaboration and innovation, bringing us closer to more precise and effective cancer treatments.”

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

