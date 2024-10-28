SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Akoya Bioscience to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 14, 2024

October 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Priyam Shah investors@akoyabio.com Media Contact: Christine Quern media@akoyabio.com

Massachusetts Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Earnings
Sanofi Beats Q3 Forecasts Fueled by 381% Growth in Beyfortus Sales
October 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Earnings
Roche Beats Q3 Sales Estimates as CEO Voices Opposition to Novo Holdings’ Catalent Buyout
October 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac