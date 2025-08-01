SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Akebia Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights

August 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

Akebia to Host Conference Call on August 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA) today announced plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, prior to the open of financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights. To access the call, please register by clicking on this Registration Link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays and ensure timely connection, we encourage dialing into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at: https://ir.akebia.com/. An online archive of the webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com


Massachusetts Earnings
Akebia Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman pushing boulder uphill vector concept of Sisyphus. Symbol of hard work, futile effort, strength, struggle, challenge but also motivation and ambition. Eps10 vector illustration.
Earnings
Biogen’s Leqembi Push Getting Easier as CEO Eyes Early-Stage Pipeline Restock
July 31, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Sarepta Gets Reprieve, RFK Jr.’s New Changes, Roche’s Alzheimer’s Comeback and Q2 Earnings
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK to Inject ‘Tens of Billions’ in US Amid Trump’s Tariffs, Pipeline Reshuffles
July 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Earnings
AstraZeneca CEO Says World ‘Needs to Share’ in Global Pharma R&D
July 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac