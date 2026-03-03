SUBSCRIBE
Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

March 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer and Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Chief Business Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9 at 8:00 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conference.

The Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference will take place March 8-11, 2026, in Miami.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com  


