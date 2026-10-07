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Press Releases

Akebia Therapeutics to Conduct Investor Meetings at the Virtual U.S. Bancorp I BTIG Kidney Health Forum

October 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Steven Burke, Chief R&D and Medical Officer, and Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Chief Business Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Virtual U.S. Bancorp I BTIG Kidney Health Forum on October 14, 2026.

During meetings, management will discuss its commercial products and clinical stage, differentiated pipeline assets for rare kidney diseases.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com  


Massachusetts Events Kidney disease
Akebia Therapeutics
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