AIVITA Biomedical Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Global Health and Vaccine Readiness Leader Larry Brilliant

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotechnology company developing personalized vaccines for the prevention of infectious disease and treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of renowned physician, epidemiologist, technologist, philanthropist, and author Larry Brilliant, M.D., M.P.H., to its board of directors. Dr. Brilliant brings globally recognized expertise in epidemiology, pandemic preparedness, and vaccine readiness that is especially relevant to AIVITA’s multi-pathogen vaccine platform.

“Larry brings exceptional public health insight at a time when preparedness, rapid response, and scalable vaccine platforms matter more than ever,” said AIVITA CEO Dr. Hans S. Keirstead. “His experience helping eradicate smallpox and his longstanding leadership in epidemiology, global health, and pandemic readiness make him an outstanding fit for AIVITA as we advance our multi-pathogen vaccine program.”

In the 1970s Dr. Brilliant helped eradicate smallpox as a medical officer with the World Health Organization. He co-founded the Berkeley-based Seva Foundation and co-founded The WELL, one of the earliest online communities.

Dr. Brilliant is currently the founder and CEO of Evity Technologies, a preventive medicine company that works at the intersection of applied medical AI, decision science, epidemiology, longevity science and prevention.

He founded and ran several venture-backed startups as well as two publicly traded companies. He was vice president of Google and the founding executive director of Google.org. He was also president and CEO of the Skoll Global Threats Fund, where he worked on pandemic, climate, and catastrophic risk, and chaired the White House National Biosurveillance Advisory Subcommittee. He holds an M.D. from Wayne State University and an M.P.H. from the University of Michigan, and received the TED Prize and a place on the TIME 100.

AIVITA believes Dr. Brilliant’s focus on vaccine readiness and pathogen preparedness aligns closely with its personalized multi-pathogen vaccine platform, Clean Super Vaccine. AIVITA’s vaccine is designed as a rapidly scalable, personalized kit that uses a patient’s own antigen-presenting cells combined with antigens from multiple pathogens to generate adaptive immunity in a single vaccination. The platform has been evaluated clinically in COVID-19 and is being advanced for broader application across multiple pathogens. AIVITA states that its broader platform has shown in vitro T-cell responses across multiple pathogens.

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient’s cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown great promise including eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects in melanoma, and renal cell cancer, and prolonging progression-free survival in glioblastoma. Our multi-pathogen vaccine kit for infectious diseases is targeted to emerging nations enabling point-of-care vaccine production in minimally equipped facilities by minimally trained third-party technicians.

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Media Contact:

Matt Bayless

AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.

matt@aivitabiomedical.com

949-872-2555 x108