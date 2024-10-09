SUBSCRIBE
AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in the 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit, Presented by Maxim Group LLC

October 9, 2024 | 
1 min read

Live webcast fireside chat on Wednesday, October 16th at 12:30 PM ET

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), announced today that Tom Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC on October 16, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET.

Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim also plans to host several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

Click Here to Reserve Your Seat.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com

