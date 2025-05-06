AI Proteins to Present Key Advances in Miniprotein Therapeutics Development at PEGS Boston 2025

Company Scientists to Share Advances in Secretion Engineering, Metabolic Disease Therapies, Protein Production Automation, and Inflammatory Disease Inhibitors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI Proteins, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of de novo designed miniprotein therapeutics, will be sending four key scientists to present at PEGS Boston 2025, the leading international conference for protein and antibody engineering.

At the event, AI Proteins will unveil recent advances across its platform — from high-throughput protein production to the creation of potent therapeutic candidates for metabolic and inflammatory diseases.

“We are thrilled to share how our de novo miniprotein technology is enabling therapeutic innovation at an unprecedented pace,” said Chris Bahl, PhD, CEO of AI Proteins. “Each of these talks reflects our commitment to building a new class of highly specific, stable, and scalable protein drugs.”

The company’s four presentations will include:

Arturo Vera Rodriguez, PhD, Director of Miniprotein Manufacturing, will present on AI Proteins’ optimization of multivalent miniprotein expression in Pichia pastoris.

“By fine-tuning the architecture of our miniproteins and creating a new chemically-defined growth medium we’ve dramatically improved secretion efficiency — a major step forward for low-cost therapeutic manufacturability” said Dr. Vera.

Ben Meinen, PhD, Head of Protein Design, will showcase a novel metabolic disease therapeutic in “De novo Design and Engineering of Novel GLP-1R Agonist Miniproteins”

“Our work demonstrates the promise of de novo protein design as we went from the conceptual idea of a biased GLP-1R agonist to a developable de novo miniprotein agonist in under a year. ” said Dr. Meinen.

Edson Cárcamo Noriega, PhD, Head of Biochemistry, will speak on AI Proteins’ automated high-throughput miniprotein production platform, a critical enabler of the company’s rapid design-build-test cycle.

“We’ve built a platform that can produce and evaluate thousands of novel miniproteins per week. It’s the engine that powers everything we do” said Dr. Cárcamo.

Xavier Michelet, PhD, Director of Biology, will present AI Proteins’ preclinical results on a TNFR1-targeting inhibitor for the Treatment of Inflammatory Disease.

“Designing miniproteins to block TNFR1 is incredibly exciting—we’re not just developing a new molecule, we’re pioneering a whole new modality for drug development with extraordinary promise” Dr. Michelet added.

AI Proteins’ participation in PEGS Boston underscores its role as a leader in next-generation protein therapeutics, combining the power of artificial intelligence, computational design, and synthetic biology to unlock new drug classes.

About AI Proteins

Founded to rethink the rules of protein drug development, AI Proteins is engineering a new generation of miniprotein therapeutics from first principles. Its platform enables rapid design, testing, and scaling of hyper-stable, highly specific protein drugs to treat a range of diseases, including autoimmune, metabolic, and oncologic conditions.

PEGS Boston 2025 will be held May 12–16, 2025, at the Omni Boston Hotel in Seaport.

