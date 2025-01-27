AI/ML Innovations Inc. Appoints Dr. Alan Rabinowitz as Chief Medical Officer and Director of Medical Partnerships

Cardiologist and Visionary Joins Executive Leadership Team

Reinforces Commitment to Cutting-Edge Digital Healthcare Solutions

AI/ML Innovations Inc. (“AIML” or the “Company”) (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alan Rabinowitz, a globally recognized leader in cardiology and healthcare innovation, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Director of Medical Partnerships. Dr. Rabinowitz’s exceptional expertise will be instrumental in guiding AIML’s next generation of AI-driven healthcare solutions.

Dr. Rabinowitz has a dynamic career spanning over two decades in clinical cardiology and healthcare strategy. He served as Director of the Coronary Care Unit at St. Paul’s Hospital and is currently a Clinical Associate Professor in the Division of Cardiology at the University of British Columbia (“UBC”). A sought-after advisor to healthcare organizations worldwide, Dr. Rabinowitz is known for pioneering approaches to disruptive innovation, healthcare technology integration, and data-driven medicine.

In addition to his academic and clinical contributions, Dr. Rabinowitz has led numerous entrepreneurial ventures, with a particular focus on transforming patient care through advanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. He has been a key contributor to projects that integrate artificial intelligence with cardiology, enabling faster, more accurate diagnostics and proactive patient management. Dr. Rabinowitz holds a medical degree from the University of Cape Town, with further specialization in internal medicine and cardiology at the University of Toronto, followed by interventional cardiology training at UBC.

Paul Duffy, CEO of AIML, comments “Dr. Rabinowitz is a visionary leader in the field of cardiology and digital health innovation. His extensive clinical and entrepreneurial experience will be invaluable as we expand our portfolio of AI-driven healthcare solutions. His leadership strengthens our ability to deliver transformative technologies that empower patients and improve healthcare outcomes globally.”

Mark Orsmond, Executive Chairman of AIML, added “The addition of Dr. Rabinowitz to our leadership team underscores AIML’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare innovation. His contributions will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction and accelerating our impact in the digital health sector.”

Stock Option Grant

The Company further announces the grant of stock options to an officer of the Company to purchase up to 400,000 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.105 per Share for a term of five years (“Options”). The Options vest ¼ every 6 months, with the first vest occurring on the date of grant.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AIML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence: (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through its acquisition of Quantum Sciences Ltd. (100% owned by AIML), NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (100% owned by AIML), and strategic partnerships with Health Gauge Inc. (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 11.11% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company’s stakeholders. AIML’s shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “AIML”, the OTCQB Venture Market under “AIMLF”, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “42FB”.

