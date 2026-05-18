AI in Drug Discovery Market Worth USD 6.89 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 29.9%, Driven by Rising Adoption of Machine Learning and AI-Based Drug Development Platforms

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is projected to grow from USD 1.86 billion in 2024 to USD 6.89 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period, according to a recent market research report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The report highlights increasing adoption of AI-powered drug discovery platforms, machine learning algorithms, deep learning technologies, generative AI models, and predictive analytics solutions across pharmaceutical and biotechnology research workflows as a major factor supporting market growth.

Growing demand to reduce drug discovery timelines, lower R&D costs, improve target identification accuracy, and accelerate lead optimization processes is further driving adoption of AI in drug discovery technologies across the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

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The study evaluates the AI in drug discovery market across multiple segments, including:

Process

Use case

Therapeutic area

AI tool

Deployment

End user

Region

According to the report, the hit-to-lead identification and lead generation segment accounted for the largest share of 29.2% of the AI in drug discovery market in 2023 due to increasing adoption of AI-driven virtual screening, predictive modeling, and generative chemistry technologies for early-stage drug development.

By use case, the de novo drug design segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.7% in 2023, supported by growing use of generative AI models and deep learning algorithms to create novel molecular structures with optimized drug properties.

The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic area segment due to increasing use of AI-based drug discovery technologies in cancer target identification, precision oncology, and biomarker analysis applications.

By AI tool, the machine learning segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to its increasing application in molecular modeling, predictive analytics, virtual screening, and drug response prediction.

The cloud-based deployment segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to increasing demand for scalable computing infrastructure, real-time collaboration capabilities, and cost-efficient access to AI-powered drug discovery platforms.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the end-user segment in 2023 due to growing investments in AI-enabled drug development, biologics research, precision medicine, and digital transformation initiatives.

The report identifies several major factors driving growth of the global AI in drug discovery industry:

Rising need to reduce drug discovery and development costs

Increasing use of machine learning and deep learning technologies

Growing availability of multi-omics and biological datasets

Rising adoption of AI-driven target identification and molecule screening

Increasing demand for precision medicine and personalized therapies

Expanding collaborations between pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and technology companies

Growing use of generative AI in molecular design and optimization

The report also provides detailed insights into:

Market forecasts through 2029

Regional revenue analysis

Competitive landscape assessment

AI platform benchmarking

Product portfolio analysis

Strategic collaborations and partnerships

Product launches and technological advancements

Regulatory landscape assessment

AI adoption trends in drug development

Key Players Featured in the Report

The report profiles leading companies operating in the AI in drug discovery market, including:

NVIDIA Corporation

Schrödinger, Inc.

Insilico Medicine

Predictive Oncology

IQVIA Inc.

Cytoreason Ltd.

Exscientia

BenevolentAI

Recursion

Evaxion Biotech

AbCellera

The report further highlights increasing industry focus on AI-enabled molecular simulation, virtual screening, generative chemistry, protein structure prediction, multimodal biological data analysis, and automated drug development workflows to accelerate therapeutic innovation.

North America accounted for 44.8% of the global AI in drug discovery market revenue share in 2023 due to strong pharmaceutical R&D infrastructure, increasing adoption of AI technologies, and growing investments in precision medicine initiatives.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period driven by increasing biotechnology investments, expanding pharmaceutical R&D activities, strong government support for AI adoption, and growing collaborations between life sciences and technology companies across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

As pharmaceutical companies increasingly focus on accelerating drug development timelines, improving R&D productivity, and enhancing drug discovery success rates, AI-powered drug discovery technologies are expected to remain a strategically important component of the global biopharmaceutical industry.

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