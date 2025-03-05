SUBSCRIBE
Agios to Present at Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

March 5, 2025 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in cellular metabolism and PK activation pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following conferences:

  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2025: Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. ET
  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET

The live webcast for each event will be accessible on the Investors section of the company’s website (www.agios.com) under the “Events & Presentations” tab. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the company’s website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios
Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company’s deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)-associated anemia and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

