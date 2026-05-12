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Press Releases

Agilent to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

May 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CEO Padraig McDonnell and CFO Adam Elinoff will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. The event is scheduled for 9:20 EDT on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in New York City. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Agilent’s Investor Relations website.



About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Tejas Savant
+1 917-574-4018
tejas.savant@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kate Coyle
+1 302-633-7490
kate.coyle@agilent.com

Northern California Events Healthcare
Agilent Technologies
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