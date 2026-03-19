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Agilent Showcases Advances in Precision Oncology and Digital Pathology at USCAP 2026

March 19, 2026 | 
4 min read

Expanded PD‑L1 indication and end‑to‑end digital pathology workflows support modern pathology practice



SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it will feature its latest advances in precision oncology and digital pathology workflows at the 2026 United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Annual Meeting, taking place March 21-26 in San Antonio, Texas. Agilent will highlight expanded biomarker testing capabilities, continued progress in digital pathology adoption, and the evolving role of the Dako Omnis family of instruments as a foundation for scalable, automation‑ready pathology laboratories.

At USCAP 2026, Agilent will feature its continued expansion in oncology diagnostics, including a new PD‑L1 indication for epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal carcinoma (EOC), reinforcing Agilent’s commitment to supporting biomarker‑driven precision oncology. This addition builds on Agilent’s established PD‑L1 portfolio and supports laboratories as testing needs evolve alongside increasingly complex therapeutic landscapes.

Agilent will also demonstrate its progress in advancing end‑to‑end digital pathology workflows, designed to help laboratories improve efficiency, reproducibility, and confidence while scaling for future demand. These workflows integrate staining, imaging, and data management to support streamlined slide digitization, organization, and helping pathology teams manage work from slide preparation through digital image capture and case review.

“USCAP is a critical forum for sharing meaningful advances in pathology that directly impact patient care,” said Majken Nielsen, vice president of Clinical Businesses and head of CDD Product Management at Agilent. “Our continued investment in precision oncology biomarkers, digital pathology, and scalable platforms like the Dako Omnis family of instruments reflects Agilent’s commitment to helping laboratories navigate increasing complexity while delivering confident, reproducible results.”

Throughout the meeting, Agilent will collaborate with members of the digital pathology ecosystem, including Hamamatsu, Proscia, PathAI, and Visiopharm, demonstrating interoperable solutions that support open, flexible adoption of digital pathology technologies. These collaborations reinforce Agilent’s role as a trusted provider of integrated pathology solutions.

Conference attendees can visit Agilent at booth #123. Agilent will also host and participate in educational and networking events during USCAP 2026, including:

  • Digital Pathology Symposium: “Future Ready Total Pathology Workflows: Integrating Advanced Staining and Digital Solutions in Today’s Practice” — Monday, March 23, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Seminar Room 7, featuring “The Intersection of Pathology and Digital Workflows,” presented by Dr. Doug Clark, Agilent associate vice president and pathologist, and “The ROI Case for Implementing Digital Pathology/Realized Benefits Mid Adoption,” presented by Melonie Falcon, CEO, Delta Pathology.
  • “Gastric Cancer and PD‑L1 Expression: Morphology, Biomarker Landscape, and Case Analysis” — Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Seminar Room 2, presented by Dr. Deborah Jue, Dr. Mar Iglesias Comma, and Dr. Ashish Mogal.
  • “PD‑L1 in Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, or Primary Peritoneal Carcinoma (EOC): Scoring for a Newly Established Indication” — Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Seminar Room 2, presented by Dr. Marie Smithgall, assistant professor, Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Agilent’s presence at USCAP 2026 underscores its strategy to expand from a strong foundation in staining, IHC, ISH, and companion diagnostics into fully integrated, digital‑enabled pathology workflows. By combining trusted reagents, scalable platforms, and ecosystem partnerships, Agilent continues to support laboratories as they transition toward more connected, data‑driven pathology environments. Agilent is committed to being the premier lab partner for a better world, empowering pathologists with innovative, reliable solutions that support confident diagnoses and improved patient outcomes.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kate Coyle
Agilent Technologies Inc.
+1 302-633-7490
kate.coyle@agilent.com

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