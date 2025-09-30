Agilent Introduces the Altura Line of Inert HPLC Columns for Superior Results in Biotherapeutic Testing

Helping Biopharma Labs Reach New Heights in Analytical Performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the release of a new range of high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) columns ideally suited for biotherapeutics applications. The Agilent Altura Ultra Inert HPLC Columns set a new standard in liquid chromatography performance, providing the reliability and efficiency biopharmaceutical companies need for the most demanding applications, including peptide GLP-1 and oligonucleotide therapeutic development and quality control.

The rapidly evolving biopharma market faces unique challenges in the pursuit of innovative biotherapeutics. High-performance columns and lower limits of detection are required for biopharma labs to accelerate the discovery of these peptide- and oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and meet increasingly rigorous regulatory expectations.

Altura HPLC columns unlock the full separation potential of the stationary phase, delivering superior chromatographic performance — faster conditioning, improved peak shape, and enhanced sensitivity — for even the most challenging analytes. Agilent’s in-house expertise in inert coating, exemplified by the proprietary Ultra Inert technology featured in Altura HPLC columns, delivers consistent, robust performance under demanding operating conditions. This innovation is central to Agilent’s long-term strategy for LC column development.

“Customers producing complex therapeutics are under growing pressure to detect and characterize impurities with greater precision,” said David Edwards, vice president and general manager of the Chemistries and Supplies Division at Agilent. “To support their efforts, Agilent developed the Altura line of inert HPLC columns, which demonstrate up to twice the sensitivity and three times the signal-to-noise ratio compared to competitor columns. When paired with the Agilent 1290 Infinity III Bio LC, up to 30 times higher peak area can be obtained. Named after the Spanish word for ‘height,’ Altura reflects our commitment to help customers reach new heights in analytical performance and scientific discovery.”

“The Altura HILIC-Z HPLC column substantially reduced the undesired analyte-surface interactions in the analysis of GLP-1 receptor agonist drug products,” said Piotr Alvarez, senior scientist at RIC Group, in Belgium. “We have observed at least a 30 percent increase in sensitivity and reduction in peak tailing for the analysis of acidic peptides and excipients.”

The Altura line of LC columns further expands Agilent’s broad range of solutions supporting a fully inert sample flow path. A key addition to their inert flow path portfolio, this launch reinforces Agilent’s focus on delivering innovative products to drive the development and production of exceptionally high-quality therapeutics.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc., (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

