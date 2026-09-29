Agilent Introduces Gen5 AI Cell Identification Module for BioTek Automated Cell Imagers

Software module brings AI-based cell identification and segmentation to BioTek Gen5 imaging workflows

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of the Agilent BioTek Gen5 AI cell identification module, a new image analysis software add-on that incorporates AI-based cell identification and segmentation into BioTek Gen5 imaging analysis.

Developed for use with compatible Agilent BioTek automated imaging systems, the module uses AI-based segmentation without requiring conventional threshold setting or parameter tuning. By incorporating the capability into the familiar Gen5 software environment, the module is designed to reduce manual image-analysis steps and support consistent cell counting and confluence analysis across supported applications.

Conventional threshold-based segmentation can require researchers to establish and optimize analysis parameters for individual experiments. These additional steps can introduce user-dependent variation and present challenges as laboratories adopt higher-throughput imaging workflows and generate increasing volumes of image-based data. The Gen5 AI image analysis module provides researchers with an AI-based approach designed to simplify this process within their established BioTek imaging workflow.

The module supports label-free and fluorescence, live-cell and kinetic assays commonly used in life science and pharmaceutical research environments. Its integration with Gen5 enables researchers using compatible BioTek Cytation and Lionheart automated imagers to apply AI-based segmentation within their existing imaging assays.

“With the Gen5 AI Cell Identification Module, Agilent is bringing AI-based segmentation directly into the established BioTek imaging workflow,” Xavier Amouretti, vice president and BioTek business unit leader at Agilent, said. “This practical application of AI is designed to reduce the effort associated with image analysis and help researchers move more efficiently from image acquisition to quantitative results.”

The launch expands the image-analysis capabilities available within Gen5 and reflects Agilent’s focus on integrating automation and AI into laboratory workflows. By reducing the number of steps needed for conventional threshold setting and parameter tuning across supported applications, Gen5 AI is designed to make AI-based cell analysis more accessible, enabling researchers to focus more time on generating insights for a broad range of life science research applications, including cell biology, neuroscience, drug discovery research and related biological studies.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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