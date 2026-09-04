Agilent Expands Digital Pathology Offering with U.S. Launch of the Agilent S540MD Slide Scanner System

The FDA-cleared system will strengthen Agilent's support for digital pathology laboratories

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the U.S. launch of the Agilent S540MD Slide Scanner System, a whole slide imaging (WSI) digital scanner, following FDA clearance. This launch underscores Agilent’s ongoing commitment to digital pathology, broadening its portfolio to address the increasing demand for high-throughput solutions in clinical laboratories.

Pathology laboratories continue to face increasing pressure to improve diagnostic efficiency, manage growing sample volumes, and prepare for the adoption of digital and AI-enabled workflows. As laboratories accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, they require scanning technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into existing pathology operations while maintaining high levels of performance and reliability.

Engineered for speed and scalability, the Agilent S540MD offers capacity for up to 540 slides, continuous loading, and standard rack compatibility. The scanner features automated scanning modes and advanced tissue detection, enabling high-volume pathology laboratories to digitize glass slides efficiently and implement digital pathology workflows at scale. The scanner is the Agilent-branded version of the Hamamatsu NanoZoomer S540MD Slide scanner system.

"The introduction of the Agilent S540MD Slide Scanner System in the United States represents an important milestone in our commitment to helping customers advance their digital pathology capabilities, driving digital adoption and enhancing efficiency throughout their staining workflows." said Majken Nielsen, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Clinical Diagnostics Division. "By combining advanced scanning technology with Agilent's pathology expertise, we are providing laboratories with an integrated experience that supports their evolving diagnostic and workflow needs."

This announcement follows the January 2026 launch of the Agilent S540MD Slide Scanner System in select European markets and underscores Agilent's continued investment in digital pathology by helping laboratories streamline diagnostic processes, improve operational efficiency, and prepare for the growing adoption of AI-powered workflows.

The Agilent S540MD is now available across the United States and in the following European markets: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christian Colón

+1 302-867-4117

christian.colon@agilent.com