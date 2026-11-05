Agilent Completes Acquisition of Proscia

Expands Agilent’s pathology portfolio and establishes a platform for scientific intelligence in tissue-based precision medicine

Strengthens Agilent’s ability to support customers across clinical diagnostics, biopharma and life-sciences research

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Proscia®, a leading provider of digital-pathology software for clinical and life-sciences customers. Under the terms of the transaction, Agilent acquired Proscia for $240 million in cash at closing, with up to an additional $30 million payable based on the achievement of future performance milestones. Following the closing of the transaction, Proscia is now part of Agilent's Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group.

“We’re pleased to complete our acquisition of Proscia, further strengthening Agilent’s pathology portfolio and establishing a platform for scientific intelligence,” said Agilent President and CEO Padraig McDonnell. “Proscia’s talented team and leading vendor-agnostic digital-pathology platform enhance our ability to support customers across clinical diagnostics, biopharma, and life-sciences research. Together, Agilent and Proscia are well positioned to advance AI-enabled pathology workflows, accelerate drug discovery and companion-diagnostics solutions, and create long-term value for customers and shareholders.”

The completed transaction combines Agilent's pathology instrumentation and reagents with Proscia's vendor-agnostic digital-pathology platform which comes with FDA 510(k) clearance for primary diagnosis and an established customer base. Proscia’s platform adds a recurring-revenue software business to Agilent’s pathology portfolio and expands the company’s ability to support companion-diagnostics development, biopharma drug discovery, and clinical-pathology workflows through AI-enabled tools and a growing repository of real-world data.

Advisers

DLA Piper LLP (US) served as legal adviser and Joele Frank served as strategic communications adviser to Agilent.

Cooley LLP served as legal adviser to Proscia.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Proscia

Proscia is the pathology AI company rewiring pathology for precision medicine across drug discovery, development, and diagnosis. Its Concentriq platform brings intelligence to the scientists, pathologists, and laboratory leaders behind the most critical decisions in medicine, helping more breakthroughs reach the patients they were made for. Proscia is trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe. Learn more at proscia.com, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. All statements herein other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Agilent management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections regarding the industry in which Agilent operates, general economic conditions, Agilent’s businesses and its financial performance or condition, and future events, including the acquisition of Proscia and its anticipated benefits referred to in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results and future trends may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, potential investors and Agilent securityholders should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “combined company,” “could,” “consider,” “create,” “drive,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “growth,” “hope,” “intend,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “projected,” “proposal,” “result in,” “synergies,” “unlock,” “upside,” “will,” “would,” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements are the following: risks relating to the future performance, results of operations, liquidity and financial position of each of Agilent, Proscia and the combined company resulting from the consummation of the transaction with Proscia; the possibility that the combined company following consummation of the transaction with Proscia may not achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected timeframes, or at all; the risk that consummating the transaction with Proscia may be less accretive than expected, or may be dilutive, to Agilent’s earnings per share, which may negatively affect the market price of Agilent’s common stock; the risk that the integration of Proscia’s operations with those of Agilent may be more difficult, time-consuming and costly than expected, or that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected; the risk that the completion of the transaction with Proscia could have an adverse effect on the market price of Agilent’s common stock; the risk that Agilent and Proscia may incur significant transaction and other costs in connection with the transaction, and that those costs may exceed those anticipated by Agilent; and risks related to any unforeseen liabilities of, and future capital expenditures required by, Agilent following consummation of the transaction with Proscia.

Additional risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements in respect of Agilent’s businesses, operations, prospects and financial performance and condition can be found in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in Agilent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on December 19, 2025, and the other filings Agilent has made or will make with the SEC after such date, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof, and Agilent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which Agilent hereafter becomes aware, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Tejas Savant

+1 917-574-4018

tejas.savant@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Christian Colón

+1 302-867-4117

christian.colon@agilent.com