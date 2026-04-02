Agilent Announces the BioTek Cytation 9 Cell Imaging Multimode Reader

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of the BioTek Cytation 9 cell imaging multimode reader, the newest addition to the Cytation portfolio combining multimode microplate reading and high-content cell imaging in a single platform.

Building on a decade of Cytation innovation and shaped by continuous customer feedback, the BioTek Cytation 9 helps laboratories move from samples to insights faster, supporting workflows from basic research through high‑content screening.

Designed for researchers running both cell-based and biochemical assays, Cytation 9 brings expanded imaging capabilities along with advanced hybrid microplate detection technologies. Key features include inverted fluorescence microscopy, upright imaging, and a multimode microplate reader module in a single instrument, helping laboratories streamline workflows while maintaining flexibility across diverse applications.

Since first introduced in 2013, the BioTek Cytation portfolio has served as an industry standard for combined multimode microplate reading and high-content cell imaging. With continued evolution of the product line, Cytation 9 is designed to support more rigorous research demands—including in pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratories—where workflows require faster, higher-throughput capabilities and adaptable tools for advanced cell-based models used in disease and drug discovery research.

“For over a decade, Agilent’s Cytation imagers have been used to automate tedious manual microscopy work and complex image analysis tasks,” said Xavier Amouretti, Vice President, BioTek and Seahorse Business Unit Leader, at Agilent. “Cytation 9 is designed around the same principles, with a broader application range and twice the imaging speed. This comes from direct feedback from thousands of Cytation users. We believe Cytation 9 will help accelerate the next wave of discoveries in cell biology and drug development.”

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Coyle

Agilent Technologies Inc.

+1 302-633-7490

kate.coyle@agilent.com