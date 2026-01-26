Agilent Accelerates Digital Pathology with the Launch of the Agilent S540MD Slide Scanner System

Collaboration with Hamamatsu brings next-level speed and scalability to European pathology labs

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$A #BringGreatScienceToLife--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of the Agilent S540MD Slide Scanner System, a whole slide imaging (WSI) digital scanner, available for sale in key European markets. The launch reflects Agilent’s continued investment in digital pathology, expanding its portfolio to meet the growing demand for high-throughput solutions in clinical laboratories.

Pathology laboratories worldwide are under increasing pressure to improve diagnostic precision and operational efficiency while managing growing sample volumes and case complexity. As a result, labs require robust, high-speed scanning solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, as reliance on traditional glass slide workflows alone can slow turnaround times and overall output. Workflow digitization and AI-driven tools have been proven to be key drivers of workflow efficiency and scalability.

Engineered for speed and scalability, the Agilent S540MD offers capacity for up to 540 slides, continuous loading and standard rack compatibility. The scanner features automated scanning modes and AI-assisted tissue detection, enabling high-volume pathology labs to digitize glass slides efficiently and to implement digital and AI-driven workflows. The new scanner is the Agilent-branded version of the Hamamatsu NanoZoomer S540MD Slide Scanner System.

With the introduction of the Agilent S540MD scanner, Agilent enhances its capabilities in digital pathology, enriching its offering from staining to AI decision support and providing laboratories with increased flexibility to select solutions that align with their specific requirements.

Nina Green, vice president and general manager of the clinical diagnostics division at Agilent, said, “The introduction of the Agilent S540MD Slide Scanner System marks an important advancement in our commitment to equip pathology laboratories with advanced digital technologies. This initiative facilitates the acceleration of diagnostic workflows and supports improved patient outcomes.” She went on to say, “Our partnership with Hamamatsu demonstrates Agilent’s ongoing dedication to delivering integrated, fully interoperable solutions to address the evolving needs of clinical laboratories.”

This announcement underscores Agilent’s commitment to advancing digital pathology by enabling laboratories to streamline diagnostic processes, improve operational efficiency, and leverage AI-powered insights. The Agilent S540MD scanner will initially be available as IVD in Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Luxembourg, and Italy (IVDR), the UK (MDR2002) and Switzerland (IvDO) with plans to expand into additional European countries and further milestones are scheduled for 2026.

For more information about Agilent’s digital pathology solutions, visit https://www.agilent.com/en/product/digital-pathology.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Christian Colón

Agilent Technologies Inc.

+1 302-867-4117

christian.colon@agilent.com