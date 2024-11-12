AgeTech Company Voxela Completes a Pre-Series A Round of Fundraising

Shaping the future of care with an AI-powered care management solution to reinvent the eldercare industry.





SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AICareManagement--Voxela, Inc. (Voxela), which created the AI care management system Voxela VCare, has completed its pre-Series A funding round. The company’s proven track record of deployments in Japanese care facilities, unparalleled features, and high accuracy have been lauded globally and are now driving accelerated sales.

Voxela’s Mission

Voxela aims to redefine the future of caregiving globally, with expertise in the Japan and the US markets, by leveraging technology to deliver personalized care for each resident while helping facilities deliver more efficient and effective care.

Aligned with this mission, Voxela offers a service powered by AI-driven image analysis technology. This service detects accidents and risks, such as falls or wandering in care facilities and hospitals, while providing comprehensive monitoring, incident reporting, evaluation, and prevention.

Voxela’s Solution

Voxela leverages cutting-edge AI technology to offer “Voxela VCare,” addressing eldercare challenges with rapid and effective solutions. By delivering this service, Voxela drives innovation across the eldercare industry globally.

AI analyzes real-time video footage from facility monitoring cameras while ensuring absolute privacy. When irregular incidents are detected, caregivers are notified and provided with the video, enabling an accurate, prompt response. Additionally, the accumulated data allows for predictive analysis of future risks, helping to prevent accidents before they occur.

Achievements

Facilities that have implemented the system report a significant reduction in irregular incidents and praise for the low installation and implementation costs. The accompanying app has also been highly rated for its ease of use and minimal operational burden. By reducing the workload in eldercare environments struggling with staff shortages, the system provides higher-quality care services, leading to increased inquiries from across the globe.

Customer Quotes from Alive Medicare, inc CEO, Mr. Yasuda.

How Voxela is Benefitting Alive Medicare’s Management:

“Voxela VCare addresses the core issue of managing a care business by enabling true productivity improvement. This single-camera solution from Voxela is comparable to having a care manager and a dedicated 24-hour monitoring staff in every room. It watches over the rooms and effectively identifies multiple care needs, providing clear suggestions for each. As a result, we have been able to reclaim the ‘time’ we once believed was only attainable through labor-intensive methods. This reclaimed time is reinvested in direct interactions between our staff, residents, and their families, creating higher satisfaction, improving occupancy and retention rates, and transforming our revenue structure into a ‘win-win-win’ model that fosters overall well-being.”

How It Supports On-Site Operations:

“Thanks to Voxela VCare, we can now understand the state of each room in advance, prioritize our responses to nurse calls, and greatly enhance our ability to predict, detect, address, and prevent incidents like falls. We expect it to contribute to resolving many care challenges. For issues such as dementia-related BPSD and other care challenges, having data-driven insight into ‘timing,’ ‘frequency,’ ‘location,’ and ‘observed behaviors’ gives us a powerful advantages in providing effective care. This allows us to deliver appropriate care at an early stage, which can lead to potential improvements in residents’ conditions. Moreover, this information is anticipated to be instrumental in supporting the learning and growth of our staff.”

Future Outlook

The number of facilities using the product has steadily increased in the two years since its release. With the funds raised in this round, the company aims to further enhance its features and accelerate domestic and international adoption. By combining innovative technology with a deep understanding of the industry, the company will continue to update and expand its caregiving solutions, ensuring that elderly people worldwide can live with dignity and their families can live with peace of mind.

Japan has faced the challenge of an aging population a few years ahead of other developed countries, which is why Japan has the potential to create a new global standard. Voxela will continue to support elderly individuals, caregivers, and those striving to transform the caregiving industry through AI.

About Voxela Inc.

Voxela Inc., a technology company based in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneurs Yuta Endo, Goutham Kamath, and Yusuke Yoshida. Through developing next-generation caregiving solutions utilizing AI image analysis technology, Voxela has reinvented what eldercare should be with a mission to ensure everyone receives exceptional care.

The AI care management service Voxela VCare is being deployed in care facilities across Japan. It plans to expand its market primarily in Asia and North America.

