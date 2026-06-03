Agenus Announces Virtual 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGEN #AGEN--Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (NASDAQ: AGEN), a leader in immuno-oncology innovation, today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on June 16, 2026, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 9:45 a.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGEN2026 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the Annual Shareholders Meeting, but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible on the Company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations and at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AGEN2026.

Voting Information:

Shareholders of Agenus as of the April 22, 2026, record date can vote. Alliance Advisors, Agenus’s proxy solicitor, can assist shareholders with voting at 844-202-6561 or AGEN@AllianceAdvisors.com.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Investors

917-362-1370 | investor@agenusbio.com

Media

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