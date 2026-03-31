Agena Bioscience Announces Launch of the CFTR 100+ Panel on the MassARRAY® System

Expanded CFTR Variant Coverage Designed to Align with Updated Professional Recommendations

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agena Bioscience, a global provider of molecular genomics solutions, recently announced the launch of the CFTR 100+ Panel, a multiplex genotyping solution designed to provide expanded coverage of CFTR variants on the MassARRAY® System.

The CFTR gene encodes the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, a chloride channel involved in epithelial ion transport. Pathogenic variants in CFTR are associated with cystic fibrosis and related phenotypes. As professional recommendations have evolved to support broader variant representation across diverse populations, laboratories have increasingly sought scalable solutions capable of interrogating expanded CFTR variant sets.

The CFTR 100+ Panel includes all variants recommended in the 2023 update from the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) for carrier screening, along with additional CFTR variants of interest. The expanded content is designed to support laboratories seeking alignment with current guidance while maintaining efficient, high-throughput workflows.

Built on Agena’s MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry–based MassARRAY® System, the panel enables simultaneous analysis of more than 100 CFTR variants within a single multiplex assay format. The system is widely used in population-scale molecular programs, offering reproducibility, scalability, and streamlined assay design.

“With evolving CFTR variant recommendations, laboratories are reassessing panel content to ensure alignment with current standards,” said Darryl Irwin, VP of Scientific Affairs at Agena Bioscience. “The CFTR 100+ Panel provides expanded, guideline-aligned variant coverage while leveraging the established workflow and throughput capabilities of the MassARRAY® System.”

The launch reflects growing demand from reference laboratories and molecular genomics programs for expanded CFTR variant analysis solutions that can be implemented without transitioning to full-gene sequencing.

The CFTR 100+ Panel is available as research use only (RUO).

For more information, visit www.agenabio.com.

About Agena Bioscience

Agena Bioscience is dedicated to enabling targeted genomic discoveries that fit the realities of modern laboratories. For more than 25 years, we have partnered with molecular laboratories to help answer defined genetic questions quickly and efficiently – all with a single, flexible platform.

Jessie Taylor

marketing@agenabio.com

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