AgelessRx Broadens GLP-1 Weight Care Options to Advance Longevity-First Healthcare

New offerings, including Zepbound® via LillyDirect® and Compounded Liraglutide + B12, reflect AgelessRx’s mission to make clinically validated, metabolic health solutions more accessible.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AgelessRx, a pioneer in longevity and telehealth solutions, is expanding its suite of GLP-1 offerings to better serve customers seeking sustainable, medically guided solutions. The updated offering includes access to Zepbound® via LillyDirect® and the introduction of Compounded Liraglutide + B12.

This expansion reflects AgelessRx’s mission to make science-backed, personalized longevity care more accessible, offering a range of clinically appropriate GLP-1 therapies that support better metabolic health and, in turn, potentially improve lifespan and healthspan.

Weight is one of the most modifiable risk factors affecting healthy aging. Elevated BMI is strongly associated with reduced life expectancy, insulin resistance, and age-related disease. For people who’ve struggled to achieve a lower BMI through lifestyle alone, GLP-1s have been a promising solution.

The GLP-1 category is projected to exceed $322.85 billion globally by 2034, with rapid growth at 21.3% CAGR, driven by public demand for obesity and metabolic health solutions that target the biology behind weight gain. As a longevity-first platform, AgelessRx is uniquely positioned to guide customers through safe, personalized use of these therapies as part of a broader preventative care model.

AgelessRx clinicians will evaluate eligibility and, if appropriate, prescribe Zepbound® for fulfillment via LillyDirect®, Eli Lilly’s direct-to-patient pharmacy. AgelessRx will provide full prescription management and clinical oversight for $50/month, including titration guidance, side-effect monitoring, as well as ongoing care and education to provide an additional layer of longevity-focused support. If eligible, patients can access Zepbound® single-dose vials directly from LillyDirect®, starting at $349/month. AgelessRx is not affiliated with Eli Lilly or LillyDirect® and serves solely as the prescribing and care coordination provider to support patients through their treatment.

Recent topline results from the SURMOUNT-5 trial show the impact of Zepbound® (tirzepatide):

−20.2% average weight reduction with tirzepatide compared to -13.7% with semaglutide

47% greater relative reduction in weight

Over 31% of patients on tirzepatide achieved ≥25% weight loss

While full peer-reviewed results are pending, these findings reinforce growing evidence that dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists like tirzepatide may offer significant metabolic benefits.

In addition to supporting access to Zepbound® via LillyDirect®, AgelessRx has also introduced Compounded Liraglutide + B12, a daily GLP-1 injectable. These two new treatments join several other metabolic health solutions, all of which are prescribed following a comprehensive evaluation and personalized plan, providing eligible customers with a diverse range of treatment options based on affordability, clinical fit, safety, and overall health goals.

*AgelessRx has no affiliation or partnership with Eli Lilly or LillyDirect®. AgelessRx’s role is to provide clinical evaluation and prescription management for patients who meet the medical criteria for Zepbound®. Medication fulfillment is handled solely by LillyDirect®.

About AgelessRx

AgelessRx is at the forefront of the longevity revolution, offering clinically validated, cutting-edge solutions and preventive treatments aimed at extending life expectancy and enhancing quality of life. AgelessRx also continues to advance the field of longevity science by conducting ongoing research and clinical trials. Through its online platform, AgelessRx provides easy access to innovative healthcare services, with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, affordability, and the pursuit of a future where extended healthspan is a reality for everyone. Follow AgelessRx on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

