Afton Scientific, LLC Announces the Appointment of Jason Spacek and Jesse Boyd as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Charlottesville, VA – March 27, 2025 – Afton Scientific (“Afton”), a leading pharmaceutical CDMO specializing in sterile injectables, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jason Spacek as Chief Commercial Officer and Jesse Boyd as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 24.

Jason Spacek is a business development executive with 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing. Throughout his career, he has held key leadership roles at Catalent Pharma Solutions, Alcami, and Lonza, where he has successfully driven commercial growth, strategic partnerships, and business transformation. His expertise in identifying market opportunities, implementing continuous improvement initiatives, and fostering collaborative change has consistently delivered strong revenue growth and enhanced customer satisfaction. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing business development, strategic partnerships, and commercial growth.

Jesse Boyd brings a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with a diverse background spanning finance, operations, and strategic leadership. Over his nearly twenty-year career, he has held key roles at industry leaders such as Eli Lilly, Patheon (now a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), and Catalent. As CFO, he will scale financial and accounting operations, ERP systems and budget controls as Afton implements its world-class expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Jason and Jesse to our leadership team," said Tom Thorpe, CEO of Afton Scientific. "These are two industry-leading professionals that bring a strong vision and deep expertise that aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions. We are confident that their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in our continued success."

"I am excited to join Afton at such a pivotal time," said Spacek. "I look forward to working with this talented team to expand our partnerships and drive growth, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.”

Boyd added, "This is an incredible opportunity to contribute to Afton’s growth and mission. I am eager to help drive strategies that strengthen Afton’s operational foundation and support long-term growth."

About Afton Scientific

Afton Scientific is a contract, development, and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) specializing in injectable filling from clinical trials to approved commercial drugs. Afton has provided reliable pharmaceutical services and lasting relationships within the industry for over 20 years. Utilizing 50,000 square feet of manufacturing, lab, warehouse, and administrative space, Afton provides custom, innovative solutions for clinical to commercial sterile manufacturing, packaging and labeling, analytical and micro lab services, and pharmaceutical support services. Afton has previously announced a $200 million investment in a 400,000 square foot expansion to add high speed aseptic production and laboratory services capacity. For more information, visit Afton’s website at aftonscientific.com.