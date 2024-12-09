Affimed Reports Promising Phase 1 Efficacy and Safety Data for AFM28 in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (R/R AML)

AFM28, a bispecific, tetravalent innate cell engager (ICE ® ) targeting CD123 and CD16A, achieved a 40% composite complete remission rate (CRcR) at the highest dose level (300 mg) in heavily pretreated R/R AML patients

MANNHEIM, Germany, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced the oral presentation of data on AFM28 at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition. The data, derived from the first-in-human Phase 1 study of AFM28, showed promising results in R/R AML, with signs of clinical efficacy and a well-managed safety profile at doses up to 300 mg weekly.

The study included 29 heavily pretreated R/R AML patients across six AFM28 dose levels. The median number of prior treatment lines was two and 86% of patients had an adverse risk profile according to the 2022 guidelines from the European LeukemiaNet (ELN2022). AFM28 was administered intravenously once a week across six dose levels, ranging from 25 mg to 300 mg. AFM28 was well tolerated, and the most common treatment-emergent adverse events were IRRs, observed in 45% of patients. All IRRs were mild to moderate (Grade 1 or 2). One patient demonstrated grade 1 cytokine release syndrome (CRS). No neurotoxicity or signs for immune-effector related side effects were seen.

One of six patients treated at 250 mg showed a CR and stayed on treatment for 6.5 months. At the 300 mg dose level, 1 CR and 3 CRi were seen in 10 evaluable patients for a CRcR of 40%. Four of 10 patients are still on treatment with the option to deepen responses.

“Achieving a 40% composite complete remission rate with AFM28 in R/R AML is a significant milestone, especially in this difficult-to-treat patient population. Importantly, we see activity independent of mutational status, including patients with negative prognostic molecular profiles. Safety has been manageable which provides the basis for further development of AFM28 either as single agent or in combination regimens,” said Dr. Andreas Harstrick, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Affimed.

The AFM28 Phase 1 study is on-going.

About AFM28

AFM28, a tetravalent, bispecific CD123- and CD16A-binding ICE®, is designed to bring our immunotherapeutic approach to patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It engages NK cells to initiate leukemic cell killing via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, even at low CD123 expression levels. AFM28 is currently in clinical development as monotherapy in patients with R/R AML (NCT05817058).

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

