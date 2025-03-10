Aethlon Medical Publishes Preclinical Data on the Hemopurifier® in Transplant Immunology Journal

Preclinical Data Suggests Expanded Therapeutic Potential of the Hemopurifier® Beyond Virology and Oncology

Results Support Further Evaluation of the Hemopurifier® as Part of a Machine Perfusion Circuit to Further Assess its Impact on the Function of Retrieved Kidneys

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases and for use in organ transplantation, today announced the publication of a pre-clinical study in the peer-reviewed journal Transplant Immunology (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.trim.2025.102215) on February 28, 2025, entitled, " A lectin affinity plasmapheresis device removes extracellular vesicles and microRNAs from renal perfusates following controlled oxygenated rewarming of discarded donor kidneys.”

Aethlon Medical’s Hemopurifier® is a therapeutic blood filtration system designed to bind and remove harmful extracellular vesicles and life-threatening viruses from blood and other biological fluids. Its capabilities have potential applications in oncology and infectious diseases, and organ transplantation.

“Kidney transplantation provides the highest quality of life for those afflicted with end stage renal disease, yet there is a shortage of organs available, and for those who do receive organs, complications may include delayed function and organ rejection,” stated Steven LaRosa, MD, Senior Author of the publication and Chief Medical Officer of Aethlon Medical. “The use of machine perfusion of recovered organs as opposed to cold storage has helped but there is still room for improvement. The release of extracellular vesicles (EVs) and microRNAs from the donor kidney are hypothesized to play a role in these complications. With that in mind, we specifically examined the ability of the Hemopurifier to remove EVs and noxious microRNAs from the perfusion fluid from discarded kidneys that had undergone Controlled Oxygenated Rewarming. We demonstrated significant reductions in EVs as well as microRNAs implicated in renal dysfunction.”

“While the company’s funding and focus are dedicated to the Australian and India Oncology trials, the data generated from this pre-clinical study demonstrates that extracellular vesicle removal as a therapeutic target for the Hemopurifier extends beyond virology and oncology. We believe there exists a “pipeline within a device”,” added James Frakes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Aethlon Medical. However, we acknowledge that further evaluation is needed, including incorporating the Hemopurifier into a machine perfusion circuit with discarded kidneys followed by a clinical trial. Our technology could be potentially “bolted on” to existing organ preservation technology.

®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful exosomes from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Australia

India

March 31, 2024

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

susan@sanoonan.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-publishes-preclinical-data-on-the-hemopurifier-in-transplant-immunology-journal-302396250.html

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.