Aera Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 5, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aera Therapeutics, a biotechnology company harnessing next-generation enabling delivery technologies and precision payloads to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Presentation: November 12, 10:00 a.m. ET

New York, NY

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: December 4, 9:50 a.m. ET

New York, NY

About Aera

Aera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company harnessing next generation enabling delivery technologies and precision payloads to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines. Aera has multiple proprietary delivery platforms including targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs), antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs), and protein nanoparticles (PNPs), that are being developed to enable next-generation genetic medicines across a range of therapeutic modalities and disease areas. Aera’s vision is to expand the reach of genetic medicines to different tissues and applications, in order to benefit more patients across more disease areas. The company’s lead program, AERA-109, is a targeted in vivo CAR-T therapy designed to treat multiple B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Aera is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, and has raised $193 million to date from leading life sciences investors. To learn more, please visit www.aeratx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

