Advarra Unveils Oncology Research Pulse

Content-Driven Program Brings Together Clinical Trial Stakeholders to Foster Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration in Cancer Research

COLUMBIA, Md., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra , the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical research technology, today announced the launch of Oncology Research Pulse, a new content-driven, thought leadership initiative designed to foster collaboration among clinical trial sponsors, study sites, contract research organizations (CROs), patient advocates, and other key stakeholders across the research community. This initiative will serve as a platform for expert insights, meaningful dialogue, and the exchange of best practices to support the advancement of oncology clinical trials.

“Cancer research is evolving at an unprecedented pace. New therapies, shifting regulations, and cutting-edge technologies are transforming how trials are designed and conducted. Yet, persistent challenges remain—study startup is too slow, research sites are overburdened, and too many patients struggle to access innovative treatments,” said Christine Senn, PhD, Senior Vice President and Head of Site-Sponsor Innovation at Advarra. “Advarra has long been committed to optimizing cancer trials—making them faster, more efficient, compliant, and ethical. Oncology Research Pulse is an extension of this commitment, bringing together key stakeholders, to facilitate conversations that drive meaningful progress in the execution of cancer studies.”

Oncology Research Pulse will explore scientific advancements in treatment strategies, evolving trial methodologies, and the role of technology and other novel solutions in optimizing study design, regulatory compliance, and operational feasibility. The program will also address opportunities to improve diversity in clinical trials and foster equitable and inclusive research programs that reflect the populations they serve.

As part of this initiative, Advarra is partnering with Fierce Pharma on a webinar series, convening thought leaders from across the research community to discuss critical issues shaping the future of oncology trials. Speakers for the first webinar in the series, “Making Just-in-Time Oncology Trials Work: Overcoming Barriers and Unlocking Potential,” include Walter Stadler, MD, FACP, Chief Clinical Officer at City of Hope, Chicago, and Christine Senn, PhD, Senior Vice President and Head of Site-Sponsor Innovation at Advarra. The webinar will take place on April 10, 2025, 1 pm to 2 pm ET. To register, visit: https://www.fiercepharma.com/premium/webinar/1368918?pk=Advarra-WB-041025-Advarra.

“Collaboration is essential in overcoming the complexities of modern oncology research,” said Walter Stadler, MD, FACP, Chief Clinical Officer at City of Hope, Chicago. “Programs such as Oncology Research Pulse provide a valuable forum for key stakeholders to come together, share insights, and work toward practical solutions that improve trial efficiency and patient access.”

Oncology Research Pulse will also cover key updates from major oncology-focused conferences throughout the year, including the Association of Cancer Center Administrators Forum (March 16-18, 2025, in Seattle), Society for Clinical Research Sites Oncology Site Solutions Summit (April 9-10, 2025, in Atlanta), American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (May 30 - June 3, 2025, in Chicago), and the Association of American Cancer Institutes Clinical Research Innovation Annual Meeting (June 23-25, 2025, in Chicago). Advarra experts will lead discussions on critical topics such as AI in oncology, patient reimbursement, and ethical considerations in Phase I studies.

For more information about Oncology Research Pulse, visit advarra.com/oncology-research-pulse/.

About Advarra

Advarra breaks the silos that impede clinical research, aligning patients, sites, sponsors, and CROs in a connected ecosystem to accelerate trials. Advarra is number one in research review services, site and sponsor technology, and clinical trial experience software and is trusted by the top 50 global biopharma sponsors, top 20 CROs, and 50,000 site investigators worldwide. Advarra solutions enable collaboration, transparency, and speed needed to optimize trial operations, ensure patient safety and engagement, and reimagine clinical research while improving compliance. For more information, visit

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advarra-unveils-oncology-research-pulse-302399140.html

SOURCE Advarra