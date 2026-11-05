AdvanCell Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Andy Porter as Chief People Officer and Martin Huber, M.D., to its Board of Directors

Appointments bring extensive expertise in organizational scaling, oncology drug development and commercialization as AdvanCell advances toward Phase 3 readiness and expands U.S. operations

BOSTON & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alphatherapies--AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted alpha therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Andy Porter as Chief People Officer and Martin (Marty) Huber, M.D., to its Board of Directors. These appointments strengthen AdvanCell's executive leadership team and Board as the Company advances its clinical pipeline, prepares for late-stage development and support its next phase of growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy to our executive leadership team and Marty to our Board of Directors at this pivotal stage in AdvanCell's growth,” said Philina Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, AdvanCell. “Andy brings an exceptional track record of building and scaling biotechnology organizations, while Marty's extensive oncology drug development and commercialization experience will provide invaluable strategic guidance as we advance our pipeline toward late-stage clinical development. Together, their expertise will help position AdvanCell for continued growth as we work to bring innovative targeted alpha therapies to patients with cancer.”

As Chief People Officer, Mr. Porter will lead AdvanCell's global people and information technology functions, overseeing talent acquisition, organizational design and development, workforce planning, culture and employee engagement, and the technology infrastructure supporting the Company's teams. He will focus on building the organizational capabilities needed to support AdvanCell's expanding clinical programs and operations across the U.S. and Australia.

Mr. Porter brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling biotechnology and life sciences organizations. Most recently, he served as Partner at HAVEN, where he advised life sciences companies on organizational strategy and talent development and coached senior leaders at biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He also served as fractional Chief People Officer at AdvanCell. Previously, Mr. Porter served as Chief People Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at Relay Therapeutics, where he helped scale the company as the company progressed into clinical development. Earlier, he served as the first Chief People Officer of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and held senior human resources leadership roles at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Dyax Corp.

“AdvanCell is at an exciting inflection point, with a differentiated technology platform, a compelling pipeline and an exceptional team committed to transforming cancer treatment,” said Mr. Porter. “Having worked closely with the organization, I have seen firsthand the passion and talent driving its progress. I look forward to partnering with Philina and the leadership team to build a collaborative, high-performing organization that attracts and empowers exceptional people as we scale our capabilities in the U.S. and Australia and deliver on our mission for patients.”

Dr. Huber brings more than three decades of oncology clinical development, regulatory and executive leadership experience across the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics, where he previously served as an independent director. Prior to Mersana, he was President and Head of Research and Development at Xilio Therapeutics, after initially joining as Chief Medical Officer. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Oncology at GSK and Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at TESARO, where he oversaw global clinical development and medical affairs.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Huber served as Vice President of Oncology Clinical Research at Merck Research Laboratories, where he led the pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) lung cancer development program, including global registration strategy, clinical trial execution and regulatory development. He also held oncology clinical development and drug safety leadership positions at Roche and Schering-Plough. Dr. Huber currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Actuate Therapeutics. He received his M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine and completed a fellowship in medical oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“AdvanCell has built a differentiated radiopharmaceutical platform with the potential to meaningfully advance cancer treatment,” said Dr. Huber. “I look forward to working with Philina, the Board and the leadership team as the Company advances its clinical programs, prepares for its next phase of development and works to bring new treatment options to patients.”

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted alpha therapies for cancer. Through its vertically integrated platform spanning proprietary Lead-212 technology, secure isotope supply, advanced manufacturing and clinical development, the Company is unlocking the full potential of targeted alpha therapies. With integrated operations across North America and Australia, AdvanCell is advancing a pipeline of differentiated precision radiopharmaceuticals designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer worldwide. For more information, visit www.advancell.com.au and follow us on LinkedIn.

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contact@advancell.com.au

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