Adlai Nortye to Present Research Findings at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

SINGAPORE and NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. and HANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANL) (the “Company” or “Adlai Nortye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago. Adlai Nortye has two abstracts scheduled for presentations at AACR.

“We are pleased to present the progress of our innovative pipeline at the upcoming 2025 AACR Annual Meeting. We are especially proud of our R&D capabilities in designing and developing our multi-specific immune-oncology platform, highlighted by AN8025 (αPDL1xLag3variant xCD86variant), and highly innovative small molecule pan-RAS(ON) inhibitors, exemplified by AN9025. This breakthrough work underlines our commitment to delivering transformative therapies for cancer patients,” said Archie Tse, MD, PhD, Head of Research and Development at Adlai Nortye.

The title and session information for the poster presentation are listed below.

Poster title: Coordinated stimulation of APC and T cell functions by first-in-class, tri-specific AN8025 for next-generation cancer immunotherapy” (Abstract# 3420)

Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025; 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM CT

Session Title: Enhanced Antibodies, TCR Constructs, Cytokines and Chimeric Proteins

Location: Poster Section 35

Poster Board Number: 15

Poster title: AN9025, an orally bioavailable pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor with potent, broad-spectrum anti-tumor activity (Abstract# 4377)

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025; 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Session Title: RAS Inhibitors

Location: Poster Section 21

Poster Board Number: 12

Full abstract details including title and text are currently available to registrants via the AACR online itinerary planner. A copy of the presentation will be available in the Posters and Presentations section on Adlai Nortye’ website after AACR 2025 conference.

About AN8025

AN8025 is a proprietary tri-specific antibody fusion protein derived from an approved αPD-L1 antibody and fused with functionally optimized CD86 and LAG3 variants. Designed to modulate T cell and antigen-presenting cell (APC) functions, preclinical studies have demonstrated that AN8025 enhances both the quantity and quality of APCs while also inducing robust PD-L1-dependent T cell activation and anti-tumor efficacy in vivo. The Company plans to submit the IND application in mid-2025.

About AN9025

AN9025 is an in-house developed oral small molecule pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor, designed to target a broad spectrum of RAS mutations across various tumor types. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that AN9025 effectively inhibits RAS-mutant cancers with potent and durable efficacy, including pancreatic, lung, and colorectal adenocarcinomas, and shows comparable or superior results relative to a benchmark agent of the same class. The company plans to submit an IND application in the second half of 2025.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ: ANL) is a global clinical-stage company focused on the development of innovative targeted and immune-modulating cancer therapies, with global R&D centers in the U.S. and China. The Company is advancing a robust oncology pipeline, with our lead candidate Buparlisib (AN2025), a pan-PI3K inhibitor, currently being evaluated in a registrational Phase 3 trial (NCT04338399) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC) that has progressed after prior anti-PD(L)1 treatment. Additionally, we are advancing multiple drug candidates including AN4005, an oral small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor, AN8025, a multifunctional fusion protein acting as a T cell and antigen-presenting cell (“APC”) modulator, and AN9025, an oral small molecule pan-RAS(ON) inhibitor.

