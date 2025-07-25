Aditxt’s Subsidiary Pearsanta Receives an Invitation to Submit Full Proposal for the U.S. Department of Defense Pilot Award for the Development of its Mitomic® Ovarian Test

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) ("Aditxt" or the "Company"), a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Pearsanta, Inc. (“Pearsanta”), has received an invitation to submit a full proposal for the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program’s (CDMRP) Ovarian Cancer Research Program (“OCRP”) Pilot Award, funded through the U.S. Department of Defense (Funding Opportunity Number: HT942525OCRPPA) for its Mitomic® Ovarian Test (“MOT™”), a novel blood-based diagnostic for ovarian cancer.

Pearsanta’s Mitomic® technology is a platform that is designed to use mitochondrial DNA to identify biomarkers and to develop tests for early detection of cancer and other diseases. Pearsanta is currently conducting clinical validation of the first two tests that have been developed based on this technology for early detection of prostate cancer and endometriosis. MOT™ will potentially be another blood-based test to be added to the Company’s product pipeline designed for earlier detection of ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer currently has a poor prognosis due to the fact that it is typically detected in later stages. Early detection of ovarian cancer can potentially improve the outcomes for women who face this terrible disease. Pearsanta submitted a pre-proposal on June 10, 2025, which was favorably reviewed for its scientific merit, level of innovation, alignment with OCRP Areas of Interest, and potential impact. The full proposal, titled “Mitochondrial DNA Deletions in Plasma as a Diagnostic Aid for Ovarian Cancer,” is currently under development and will be submitted by the September 11, 2025, deadline.

The OCRP Pilot Award offers up to $350,000 over two years to support high-risk, high-reward research that could lead to critical discoveries and advance the field of ovarian cancer diagnostics and treatment. Pearsanta’s proposed project aligns directly with the program’s priority to “identify and develop new strategies for screening, early-stage detection, accurate diagnosis, and prognosis.”

“Early detection is one of the greatest unmet needs in ovarian cancer care,” said Chris Mitton, President of Pearsanta. “Our Mitomic® Ovarian Test has the potential to enable timely, more effective interventions, improve survival rates, and ultimately save lives. If successful, it could change the standard of care by offering a simple blood test that detects ovarian cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage—potentially improving survival and quality of life for women.”

The study aims to further develop and validate the MOT™ at Pearsanta’s Richmond, Virginia CLIA/CAP laboratory and monitoring facility in preparation for commercial launch as a laboratory-developed test (LDT). Plans include a prospective, multi-center clinical study to collect and analyze blood samples from women undergoing evaluation for suspected ovarian cancer.

“Pearsanta’s continued progress is a powerful validation of our mission to accelerate promising health innovations with real-world impact,” said Amro Albanna, CEO of Aditxt. “We believe the Mitomic® platform has the potential to transform how diseases are detected and managed. Supporting the development of the MOT™ reflects our broader strategy to Acquire high-potential innovations, Build them into clinically and commercially viable solutions, and Capitalize their value to drive scalable deployment globally.

About Pearsanta

Pearsanta is at the forefront of precision health, focusing on early cancer detection through advanced diagnostic technologies. Its proprietary Mitomic Technology Platform leverages the unique properties of mitochondrial DNA to detect cancer and other diseases with high accuracy via non-invasive, blood-based liquid, biopsy tests. Pearsanta's asset portfolio also includes a range of other innovative diagnostic technologies, all aimed at transforming early disease detection and monitoring, enabling more informed treatment decisions and ultimately improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.pearsanta.com.

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc. is a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to "Make Promising Innovations Possible Together." The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. The Company currently operates two programs focused on immune health, and precision health. Through the proposed acquisition of Evofem under the July 2024 Amended and Restated Merger Agreement between Evofem, Aditxt and Adifem, Inc., as amended (the "A&R Merger Agreement"), Aditxt aims to introduce an additional program dedicated to women’s health. The companies are working toward a targeted close in the second half of 2025. The closing of the transaction with Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transaction by Evofem’s shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. These obligations include cash payments of approximately $17 million for Evofem, which includes approximately $15.0 million required to satisfy Evofem's senior secured noteholder; should Aditxt fail to secure these funds, Evofem's senior secured noteholder is expected to seek to prevent the closing of the merger with Evofem. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied, or that the transaction will ultimately close.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as, but not limited to, "achieving," "advancing", "aim," "are working to," "believe," "completing," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include but are not limited to the potential success of Pearsanta’s proposal for the U.S. Department of Defense Pilot Award; the ability of Pearsanta’s Mitomic technology, including the MOT, to detect cancer or other diseases; Pearsanta’s ability to commence in-human clinical trials on the proposed timeline, if at all; Aditxt's ability to successfully execute its mission to accelerate and monetize promising health innovations, and magnitude thereof; Aditxt’s ability to complete the proposed initial public offering of Pearsanta on the proposed timeline, if at all; and Aditxt’s ability to close the planned acquisition of Evofem, including to meet all closing conditions, and the timing thereof. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in each company’s SEC filings, including Aditxt’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and any subsequent Form 10-Q filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Aditxt undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

For more information, please visit www.aditxt.com.

Follow Aditxt on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aditxt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aditxtplatform/

Investor and Media Contact

IR@aditxt.com