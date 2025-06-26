Aditxt to Present at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK Livestream Today June 26, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) ("Aditxt" or the "Company"), a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations, is pleased to announce that Co-founder and CEO Amro Albanna will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream event on June 26, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Mr. Albanna will discuss Aditxt’s innovation acceleration business model, overview and status of Aditxt’s two programs with focus on autoimmunity and early cancer detection, and status of the pending acquisition of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

The livestream will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be followed by a question-and-answer session. To learn more about the event, and join, please click:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

ABOUT:

Wall Street Reporter NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join the next livestream event:

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc. is a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to "Make Promising Innovations Possible Together." The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. The Company currently operates two programs focused on immune health, and precision health. Through the proposed acquisition of Evofem under the July 2024 Amended and Restated Merger Agreement between Evofem, Aditxt and Adifem, Inc., as amended (the "A&R Merger Agreement"), Aditxt aims to introduce an additional program dedicated to women’s health. The companies are working toward a targeted close in the second half of 2025. The closing of the transaction with Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transaction by Evofem’s shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. These obligations include cash payments of approximately $17 million for Evofem, which includes approximately $15.0 million required to satisfy Evofem's senior secured noteholder; should Aditxt fail to secure these funds, Evofem's senior secured noteholder is expected to seek to prevent the closing of the merger with Evofem. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied, or that the transaction will ultimately close.

For more information, please visit www.aditxt.com.

