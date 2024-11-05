Adicet Bio to Present at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced acceptance of an oral presentation at the upcoming American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024 meeting, taking place November 14-19, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Details of the oral presentation are as follows:
Title: ADI-001: An Allogeneic CD20-targeted γδ CAR T Cell Therapy with Potential for Improved Tissue Homing in Autoimmune Indications
Session Name: Abstracts: Miscellaneous Rheumatic & Inflammatory Diseases II
Abstract Number: 1866169
Presenting Author: Monica Moreno, Ph.D.
Date and Time: November 19, 2024; 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET
About Adicet Bio, Inc.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.
