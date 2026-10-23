Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR-T cell and in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November.

Details of the events are as follows:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, November 9-11, 2026, Boston, MA

Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, November 16-19, 2026, London, UK

Members of management will be available for 1x1 meetings on Thursday, November 19, 2026

The live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at http://www.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing a broad pipeline of allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), alongside differentiated in vivo CAR-T therapies with the potential to redefine treatment across autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge

abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Penelope Belnap

Precision AQ

Penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com