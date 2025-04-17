Adicet Bio Appoints Michael Grissinger to the Board of Directors

--Mr. Grissinger brings more than four decades of leadership experience in pharmaceutical business development and strategic transactions--

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of Michael Grissinger to its Board of Directors. Mr. Grissinger brings more than four decades of experience in business development, strategy, and M&A leadership roles at global pharmaceutical companies.





“We are honored to welcome Michael to our Board of Directors,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio. “His extensive operational and business development experience across the global pharmaceutical industry, especially his deep expertise in immunology, brings a wealth of knowledge and invaluable strategic insight to Adicet. Michael’s notable accomplishments in driving business and commercial success will be instrumental in shaping the next stage of our growth as we continue to advance our gamma delta T cell platform for the treatment of autoimmune and solid tumor indications.”

Mr. Grissinger spent more than two decades at Johnson & Johnson. During his Johnson & Johnson tenure, Mr. Grissinger served in a variety of senior level management roles including Vice President and Head of Worldwide Pharmaceutical Licensing and Vice President and Head of Worldwide Pharmaceutical Corporate Development and M&A. At Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Grissinger led the Immunology Therapeutic Area Business Development and Licensing Group and was also a member of the Immunology R&D/ Commercial leadership team for Johnson & Johnson’s Worldwide Immunology Franchise. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Grissinger spent 12 years at Ciba-Geigy in finance, marketing and business development roles. Mr. Grissinger also serves on the board of directors at Aprea Therapeutics (Nasdaq: APRE) and three privately-held biotechnology companies, Envisagenics, Inc., AnaCardio AB, and NephroDI Therapeutics, Inc. Mr. Grissinger holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Juniata College and an M.B.A. from Temple University-Fox School of Business.

“I am pleased to join the Board of Adicet, a company rooted in harnessing the power of the immune system by developing off-the-shelf gamma delta CAR T cell therapies to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives,” said Mr. Grissinger. “I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team and contributing to the advancement of current pipeline programs focused on autoimmune and oncology indications.”

