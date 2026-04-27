Adial Pharmaceuticals Submits Application to FDA Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) Pilot Program for AD04 Clinical Development Program

Voucher application details focus on AUD as a major driver of the U.S. substance use crisis and the genetic targeting of AD04’s role in providing a treatment option for patients where existing treatments inadequately address patient outcomes

GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, announced the submission of the AD04 product application for consideration of the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Pilot Program (CNPV).

Announced in 2025, the CNPV program is designed to speed up the FDA review process for drugs that address one of five key U.S. national health priorities. It uses a collaborative review approach—similar to a “tumor board,” where experts meet to discuss cases—to help evaluate applications more efficiently.

If the FDA grants a company a voucher, the Company can use it to receive faster review of a specific drug application. The benefits include more direct communication with the FDA and a “rolling review” process. Compared to other FDA priority review programs, the CNPV program is much faster—aiming for a review timeline of about 1–2 months, instead of the standard 10-12 months, once complete materials are submitted for FDA review. The vouchers cannot be transferred or sold to other companies. The program also allows for earlier engagement with the FDA before submission and includes in-depth discussions between the FDA review team and senior agency leadership to help speed decision-making.

Cary Claiborne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial, commented, “As we continue to advance the AD04 program and actively plan for the next phase of our clinical development efforts, we believe the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Pilot Program is an excellent strategic fit for AD04 and aligns well with our ongoing collaboration with the FDA. Participation in this program, if granted, would provide the opportunity for an accelerated FDA review timeline. We believe this shortened review period could meaningfully reduce the overall time to potential approval and, ultimately, expedite market availability of AD04 for patients who may benefit from this important therapeutic option.”

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients. Adial is currently planning to conduct a new Phase 3 clinical trial program for the treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s proprietary diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, with no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding continuing to advance the AD04 program and actively planning for the next phase of clinical development efforts, the Priority Voucher Pilot Program being an excellent strategic fit for AD04 and aligning well with the Company’s ongoing collaboration with the FDA, participation in the program, if granted, providing the opportunity for an accelerated FDA review timeline, the shortened review period meaningfully reducing the overall time to potential approval and, ultimately, expediting market availability of AD04 for patients who may benefit and the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman / Alexandra Schilt

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com