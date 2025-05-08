Adial Pharmaceuticals Granted End of Phase 2 Meeting from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Meeting to Take Place on July 25, 2025

Meeting’s Purpose is To Discuss Upcoming Clinical Development Plan and Protocol Designs

GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that the FDA has granted Adial’s request for an End of Phase 2 meeting to discuss Adial’s proposed clinical development plan and seek FDA guidance on the Phase 3 adaptive with enrichment design of the upcoming clinical trial for AD04. The meeting will take place on July 25, 2025. AD04 is the Company’s lead investigational genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients (defined as < 8 drinks/drinking day).

Cary Claiborne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial, commented, “We recently announced the successful results of our Type D Meeting with FDA confirming Adial’s 505(b)(2) regulatory bridging strategy. Concurrently, we have made strong progress in developing the design of our Phase 3 trial and look forward to aligning with the FDA on key requirements to move AD04 forward. Our recent analyses have reinforced the selection of our target patient population and continue to support AD04’s potential to effectively treat AUD and related conditions. We remain confident in the path ahead and look forward to sharing a comprehensive update following our FDA meeting in July.”

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding aligning with the FDA on key requirements to move AD04 forward, AD04’s potential to effectively treat AUD and related conditions, sharing a comprehensive update following the FDA meeting in July and the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to obtain feedback on the overall design of our Phase 3 program from the FDA , our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

