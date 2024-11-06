ADC Therapeutics Announces Investigator-Initiated Study Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting

Oral presentation of investigator-initiated Phase 2 study evaluating ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) in combination with rituximab in patients with r/r follicular lymphoma

Poster presentation of first interim futility analysis of ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial studying ZYNLONTA as treatment for r/r marginal zone lymphoma

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced independent, investigator-initiated study abstracts on ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) have been accepted for presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held in San Diego, California from December 7-10, 2024.

“Data from the abstract on the Phase 2 study of ZYNLONTA combined with rituximab in patients with high-risk relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma demonstrated a robust response among the 35 evaluable patients, with an overall response rate at week 12 of 97.1%,” said Mohamed Zaki, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “All complete metabolic responses were maintained, with 4 of the 10 partial metabolic responses improving at week 21 for a best complete metabolic response rate of 80%.”

“For relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma, the abstract provides an update on ZYNLONTA as a single-agent treatment. As of the abstract submission date, the overall response rate was 85% with a complete response rate of 75% among the 20 evaluable patients,” continued Dr. Zaki. “In both studies, safety was consistent with the known ZYNLONTA profile. We look forward to further updates at ASH.”

Details of the investigator-initiated study oral presentation:

Title: Loncastuximab Tesirine with Rituximab Induces Robust and Durable Complete Metabolic Responses in High-Risk Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Abstract: 337

Session Title: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Novel Treatment Strategies and New Data on Old Standards for Follicular Lymphoma

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024; 4:00-5:30 p.m. PT

Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Presenter: Juan Pablo Alderuccio, MD

Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Marriott Grand Ballroom 11-13

Details of the investigator-initiated study poster presentation:

Title: Limited Duration Loncastuximab Tesirine Induces a High Rate of Complete Responses in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma - Report of First Planned Interim Futility Analysis of a Multicenter Phase II Study

Abstract: 3032

Session Title: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom’s and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Hall View Times: Sunday, December 8, 2024; 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. PT

Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024; 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

The abstracts are available through the ASH online meeting program.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland, and has operations in London and New Jersey. For more information, please visit the Company website at adctherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “future”, “continue”, or “appear” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: whether the interim data presented in the abstract from theinvestigator-initiated trials studying ZYNLONTAin FL and MZL are predictive of future outcomes and the timing and future results for the same ongoing trials, the potential regulatory and/or compendia strategy and the future opportunity for ZYNLONTAin FL and MZL; the expected cash runway into mid-2026 the Company’s ability to grow ZYNLONTArevenue in; the ability of our partners to commercialize ZYNLONTAin foreign markets, the timing and amount of future revenue and payments to us from such partnerships and their ability to obtain regulatory approval for ZYNLONTAin foreign jurisdictions; the timing and results of the Company’s or its partners’ research and development projects or clinical trials includingand 7, ADCT 601 and 602 as well as early research in certain solid tumors with different targets, linkers and payloads; the timing and outcome of regulatory submissions for the Company’s products or product candidates; actions by the FDA or foreign regulatory authorities; projected revenue and expenses; the Company’s indebtedness, including Healthcare Royalty Management and Blue Owl and Oaktree facilities, and the restrictions imposed on the Company’s activities by such indebtedness, the ability to comply with the terms of the various agreements and repay such indebtedness and the significant cash required to service such indebtedness; and the Company’s ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other periodic and current reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document.

