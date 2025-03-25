ADC Therapeutics Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2025

Oral presentation to highlight preclinical investigation of Claudin-6 ADC in ovarian and NSCLC cancer models

Preclinical data for PSMA and ASCT2-targeted ADCs accepted for poster presentations

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced abstracts detailing multiple preclinical programs have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

“We are excited to present preclinical data on our exatecan-based Claudin-6, PSMA, and ACST2-targeting antibody-drug conjugates,” said Patrick van Berkel, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “These ADCs hold promise for targeted cancer treatment in a broad range of cancer types, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to share our learnings across select solid tumors where there remains unmet need.”

Details of ADC Therapeutics’ oral presentation at AACR are as follows:

Title: Preclinical investigation of ADCT-242, a novel exatecan-based antibody drug conjugate targeting Claudin-6, as single agent or in combination in ovarian and non-small lung cancer models

Abstract: 1163

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody-Based Cancer Therapeutic Agents

Date and Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025, 3:00-5:00 p.m. CT

Presenter: Chris Pickford, Head of Clinical Research, ADC Therapeutics

Details of ADC Therapeutics’ poster presentations at AACR are as follows:

Title: Preclinical Development of ADCT-241, a Novel Exatecan-based Antibody-Drug Conjugate Targeting PSMA for the Treatment of Prostate Cancer

Abstract: 6736

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody-Based Cancer Therapeutics 4

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Presenter: Ben Leatherdale, Senior Scientist, ADC Therapeutics

Title: HuB14-VA-PL2202, a novel antibody-drug conjugate targeting ASCT2, a novel ADC target over-expressed in both solid and hematological cancers

Abstract: 1580

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Antibody-Based Cancer Therapeutics 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Presenter: Danilo Cucchi, Senior Scientist, ADC Therapeutics

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland, and has operations in London and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “future”, “continue”, or “appear” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the timing and future results of the Company’s early research in exatecan-based Claudin-6, PSMA and ASCT2-targeting antibody-drug conjugates; the expected cash runway into mid-2026 the Company’s ability to grow ZYNLONTArevenue in; the ability of our partners to commercialize ZYNLONTAin foreign markets, the timing and amount of future revenue and payments to us from such partnerships and their ability to obtain regulatory approval for ZYNLONTAin foreign jurisdictions; the timing and results of the Company’s or its partners’ research and development projects or clinical trials includingand 7 and ADCT 602; the timing and results of investigator-initiated trials including those studying FL and MZL and the potential regulatory and/or compendia strategy and the future opportunity; the timing and outcome of regulatory submissions for the Company’s products or product candidates; actions by the FDA or foreign regulatory authorities; projected revenue and expenses; the Company’s indebtedness, including Healthcare Royalty Management and Blue Owl and Oaktree facilities, and the restrictions imposed on the Company’s activities by such indebtedness, the ability to comply with the terms of the various agreements and repay such indebtedness and the significant cash required to service such indebtedness; and the Company’s ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other periodic and current reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document.

