Adaptive Biotechnologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 5, 2025

February 6, 2025 
1 min read

SEATTLE, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences.

  • BTIG 12th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, UT
    Participating on Wednesday, February 12, 2025
  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA
    Fireside chat on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the session on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

ADAPTIVE INVESTORS
Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
201-396-1687
investors@adaptivebiotech.com

ADAPTIVE MEDIA
Erica Jones, Associate Corporate Communications Director
206-279-2423
media@adaptivebiotech.com

