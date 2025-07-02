Adaptive Biotechnologies and Flatiron Health Announce Integration of clonoSEQ® MRD Testing into OncoEMR®

SEATTLE, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, and Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point-of-care solutions in oncology, today announced the integration of Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® test for measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment in lymphoid malignancies into OncoEMR®, Flatiron’s cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform.

Integrating clonoSEQ within OncoEMR simplifies and accelerates access to MRD testing to over 4,500 clinicians across the Flatiron network of 1,000 community-based cancer care locations in the U.S. This integration enables providers to order and review clonoSEQ MRD testing results directly within the EMR, leading to more efficient testing workflows and increasing real-time insights into the patient’s disease status.

“This collaboration with Flatiron demonstrates our shared commitment to empowering providers in community oncology practices, where the majority of Americans receive their cancer care,” said Susan Bobulsky, Chief Commercial Officer, MRD at Adaptive Biotechnologies.1 “By streamlining access to vital MRD data, we enable community clinicians managing blood cancer patients to make more informed and personalized treatment decisions. We aim to elevate the patient experience by ensuring every care team can readily access and apply the powerful insights that clonoSEQ MRD assessment provides.”

MRD refers to the small number of cancer cells that may remain in a patient’s body during and after treatment and may eventually lead to disease recurrence. MRD status is one of the strongest predictors of outcomes in blood cancer patients and routine testing provides a personalized way to track a patient’s individual response to treatment and inform clinical decision-making to optimize care.

“We are thrilled to add clonoSEQ as the latest precision oncology test to be integrated within OncoEMR’s Molecular Profiling Integration (MPI) platform,” said Quincy Weatherspoon, VP & GM, Flatiron Point of Care Solutions at Flatiron Health. “MPI has demonstrated benefits for providers and for labs, as it facilitates rapid and accurate exchange of orders and results while also ensuring that every step in the testing workflow is interconnected and transparent. Given clonoSEQ’s unique value proposition for blood cancer patients, we are proud to partner with Adaptive to advance the test’s role in community-based care.”

This integration will be effective as of today, July 1, 2025, to all OncoEMR’s MPI users. clonoSEQ will continue to be available to providers outside the Flatiron network through a rapidly expanding number of other EMR integrations and via Adaptive’s online diagnostic portal.

About clonoSEQ®

clonoSEQ® is the first and only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for detecting and tracking minimal (or measurable) residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) using bone marrow, and in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using blood or bone marrow. clonoSEQ is also available in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and other lymphoid cancers and specimen types as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT). clonoSEQ is covered by Medicare for MM, CLL, ALL, DLBCL and MCL.

clonoSEQ identifies and quantifies DNA sequences in malignant cells—detecting one cancer cell in one million healthy cells—to help clinicians and researchers assess and monitor MRD with precision over time. It delivers standardized, sensitive results that inform treatment decisions, predict outcomes, and detect relapses earlier.

clonoSEQ is CE-marked under the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). For intended use details in the EU, see the instructions for use, available on request. To review the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ, visit clonoSEQ.com/technical-summary.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

About Flatiron’s OncoEMR®

OncoEMR® is an industry-leading electronic health record for community oncology—supporting efficient, personalized, and evidence-based care across the patient journey. With intuitive workflows, customizable templates, and clinical content from trusted sources, OncoEMR® helps care teams work smarter, not harder. Over 4,500 providers across the Flatiron network of 1,000 community-based cancer care locations use OncoEMR® for patient care and practice operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

