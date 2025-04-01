Adams Clinical Site Network Announces Promotion of Dr. Stephanie Rutrick to Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adams Clinical (“Adams”, or the “Company”), a leading Neuroscience-focused clinical trial site network, announced today the promotion of Dr. Stephanie Rutrick to Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Rutrick is a fellowship-trained vascular Neurologist who joined Adams Clinical in 2022 to focus on clinical research and partnering with pharmaceutical companies to develop the next generation of Alzheimer’s Disease medicines as a Neurology Principal Investigator.





As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rutrick will oversee medical safety strategy across Adams Clinical’s locations in Watertown, MA, Boston, MA, Harlem, NY, Bronx, NY, Dallas, TX, and Adams’ new site in Philadelphia, PA, opening Spring 2025. She will continue to support trials as a Neurology Principal Investigator at Adams Clinical Watertown.

Chris Reef, CEO of Adams Clinical, said, “Adams is uncompromising with the safety of the participants who place their trust in us when joining a clinical trial. Dr. Rutrick’s experience and leadership will ensure that our medical safety processes are optimized and consistent across all our locations. We make data-driven decisions and apply evidence-based best practices to deliver on our commitment to sponsors to execute their trials safely and with integrity to generate consistent, high-quality data.”

“When my grandmother was deteriorating from presumed Alzheimer’s disease, my family grappled with the same questions that I hear every day from trial participants; their loved ones and treating physicians were considering participation in a clinical trial of a potentially life-changing medicine,” said Dr. Rutrick. “It is my goal to ensure that we continue to evolve in lockstep with the clinical development landscape. Adams Clinical is positioned to be the leading site network for delivery of trials testing GLP-1 agonists in Psychiatric indications including Substance Use Disorders; we are taking proactive steps to support the needs of the most cutting-edge science in studies of Psychedelic medicines, the next generation of disease-modifying treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease, and other novel classes of drugs entering Neuroscience clinical trials.”

Dr. Rutrick and others from the Adams Clinical leadership team will be available for meetings at the AD/PD International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinsons’ Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders in Vienna, Austria this week. A poster co-authored by Dr. Rutrick will be presented by Roche Diagnostics at the congress.

About Adams Clinical

Adams Clinical is the preeminent site network for enrollment speed and data quality in Neuroscience clinical trials, with research sites embedded in vibrant, diverse communities throughout the United States. The Company’s depth of expertise, best-in-class technologies, and market-leading recruitment and retention accelerate high-quality evidence generation and time-to-data for Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies, CROs and clinical trial participants.

Amanda Paley, Chief Commercial Officer

Adams Clinical

