Adagio Medical’s ULTA Technology to Be Featured at the Heart Rhythm 2026 Conference

Use of ULTA Across Broad Spectrum of Ventricular Tachycardias to be Highlighted in Multiple Scientific Presentations, Including Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Session

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADGM) (“Adagio” or “the Company”), a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that its Ultra-low Temperature Ablation technologies (ULTA) for the treatment of scar-related ventricular tachycardia will be featured in several presentations at the Heart Rhythm Society's 47th Annual Scientific Sessions – Heart Rhythm 2026 conference, to be held from Thursday, April 23 to Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

In addition to its booth and technology suite, Adagio’s ULTA technologies will be featured in several events and presentations:

Friday, April 24, 2026

Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation for Inaccessible Ventricular Tachycardia in Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy: First Reported Cases Using a Novel System, Presented by Dr. Druv Sharma, Vanderbilt University, 11:40–11:50 a.m., Heart Rhythm Hub 5

Ultra-Low Ventricular Ablation Beyond Clinical Trials: Procedure and MRI Insights from Real-World Patient Series, Presented by Dr. Borislav Dinov, Justus Liebig University Giessen, Germany, 1:00 p.m. at Adagio Booth #1222

Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation of Periaortic Ventricular Tachycardia in Nonischemic Cardiomyopathy: Acute Outcomes from FULCRUM-VT Trial (FP-53573), Presented by Dr. Travis Richardson, Vanderbilt University, 3:15–5:15 p.m., Abstracts Pavilion

After Hours Case-Based Panel Discussion: Challenges, Hurdles and New Technology Opportunities in Ventricular Ablation, Moderator: Dr. William Stevenson, Vanderbilt University; Panelists: Dr. Atul Verma; Dr. Roderick Tung; Dr. Gregory Supple; Dr. Jeffrey Winterfield; Dr. Mark Gallagher; Dr. Borislav Dinov, 5:30–7:00 p.m. at Adagio Booth #1222

Saturday, April 25, 2026

Acceleration of Ultra-Low Temperature Ventricular Ablation with Next-Generation Technology: Insights from Pre-Clinical Studies, Presenter: Dr. Katia Dyrda, Montreal Heart Institute, 10:00 a.m., Adagio Booth #1222

VT Ablation Using Ultralow Cryoablation (AB-532086), Presenter: Dr. Travis Richardson, Vanderbilt University, 11:00–11:12 a.m., Hub 1

Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation of Ventricular Tachycardia due to Ischemic and Nonischemic Cardiomyopathy: Acute Outcomes of FULCRUM-VT Trial (PO-535640), Presenter: Dr. Travis Richardson, Vanderbilt University, 12:00–2:00 p.m., Abstracts Pavilion

Acute and Mid-term Efficacy of Ultralow Temperature Cryotherapy for Ablation of Ventricular Ectopics (PO-536440), Presenter: Dr. Jaspal Singh Gill, St. George’s Hospital, 12:00–2:00 p.m., Abstracts Pavilion

Imaging-Guided Scar Assessment Determines Duration of Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation for VT Procedures: FULCRUM-VT Substudy (PO-536440), Presenter: Dr. Bishnu Dhakal, Medical University of South Carolina, 12:00–2:00 p.m., Abstracts Pavilion

Emerging Role of Ultra-Low Temperature Ablation in Management of Periaortic and Right Ventricular VTs (Case-Based Review), Presenters: Dr. William Stevenson and Dr. Hari Tandri, Vanderbilt University, 1:25 p.m. Adagio Booth #1222

Ultra-Low Ventricular Ablation Beyond Clinical Trials: Procedure and MRI Insights from Real-World Patient Series, Presenter: Dr. Borislav Dinov, 2:55 p.m. Adagio Booth #1222

Ultra-Low Temperature Ventricular Ablation in Complex Cases – After or Before Everything Else Fails? (Case-Based Review), Presenter: Dr. Gregory Supple, University of Pennsylvania, 4:15 p.m. Adagio Booth #1222

Sunday, April 26, 2026: Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Presentation

Effectiveness and Safety of Ultra-Low Temperature Ablation of Ventricular Tachycardia in Patients with Structural Heart Disease: Outcomes of the Pivotal FULCRUM-VT Trial, Presenter: Dr. Atul Verma, McGill University Health Centre; Co-Principal Investigator, 8:30 a.m., Room S100c

About Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc.

Adagio is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias utilizing its novel, proprietary, catheter-based Ultra-Low Temperature Ablation (ULTA, formerly known as ULTC) technology. ULTA is designed to create large, durable lesions extending through the depth of both diseased and healthy cardiac tissue, all through an endocardial approach. The Company is currently focused on the treatment of ventricular arrhythmias with its purpose-built vCLAS™ Cryoablation System, which is CE Marked and is currently under evaluation in the Company’s FULCRUM-VT U.S. Pivotal IDE Trial.

About FULCRUM VT

FULCRUM-VT (Feasibility of Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation in Recurring Monomorphic Ventricular Tachycardia) is a prospective, multi-center, open-label, single-arm trial, which has fully enrolled 209 patients with structural heart disease of both ischemic and non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, indicated for catheter ablation of drug refractory VT in accordance with current treatment guidelines. The results of the study will be used to apply for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) premarket approval (PMA) for Adagio’s vCLAS™ Cryoablation System, potentially leading to the broadest industry indication for purely endocardial ablation of scar-mediated VT.

Adagio’s vCLAS™ Cryoablation System is commercially available for the treatment of monomorphic VT in Europe and select other geographies but is limited to investigational use in the United States.

Debbie Kaster

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

dkaster@adagiomedical.com