SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Bank of America Healthcare Conference

May 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEWTON, Mass., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that management will participate in in a fireside chat at the Bank of American Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. PT/11:15 a.m. ET.

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.acumenpharm.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.   

Investors:
Alex Braun
abraun@acumenpharm.com 

Media: 
AcumenPR@westwicke.com 


Massachusetts Events
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Trends
Recent Federal Actions Put US, Massachusetts Biotech Leadership at Risk: MassBio
May 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
command failed. Business team walk in a line following faulty orders vector
Layoffs
Entrada Cuts 20% of Workforce, Targeting Research Employees
April 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Octagon Winds Down After Deprioritizing Lead Program
April 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel