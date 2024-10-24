Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Deliver Late-Breaking Presentation at 17th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

- Presentation to focus on use of validated pTau217 assay in participant screening process for Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD study of sabirnetug for early Alzheimer’s disease

- Late-breaking presentation to be held Thursday, Oct. 31, at 9:30 a.m. CET

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that it will present a late-breaking presentation featuring insights from its participant screening approach used in the ongoing Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD clinical trial evaluating sabirnetug (ACU193), at the 17th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference taking place in Madrid, Spain, and online from Oct. 29 – Nov., 1, 2024.

Acumen will provide updated data on how it uses a validated research-use plasma pTau217 assay to screen potential participants in ALTITUDE-AD. Phosphorylated tau at position 217 is a biomarker that indicates AD pathology. The plasma pTau217 assay is being used as an initial screening tool to identify people who qualify for additional amyloid testing to determine eligibility for the ALTITUDE-AD trial.

Late-Breaking Presentation :

LB11 – ALTITUDE-AD: Use of a Validated p-tau217 Assay to Screen Potential Participants in an Ongoing Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study of Sabirnetug for Participants with Early Alzheimer’s Disease

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, 9:30 a.m. CET

Location: Auditorium, Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel and Conference Center (Madrid, Spain)

Presenter: Todd Feaster, Psy.D., Senior Clinical Research Scientist, Acumen Pharmaceuticals

About Sabirnetug (ACU193)

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.

About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)

Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer’s disease. The study will enroll approximately 540 individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD). The global study is currently ongoing at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, UK, and the European Union. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

