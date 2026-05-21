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Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) CDMO Market Size USD 247.60 Bn by 2035 Rising Demand for HPAPIs and Biologics Drives Growth

May 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

According to Precedence Research, the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) CDMO market size is projected to reach USD 247.60 billion by 2035 increasing from USD 125.99 billion in 2026. The API CDMO market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.81% Between 2026 and 2035, driven by the rising demand for Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) and biologics. The market is witnessing a shift from traditional small-molecule manufacturing to complex, end-to-end solutions that include clinical-stage and commercial-scale production. Key growth drivers include:

🔹 Expansion in oncology and specialty therapies requiring high-containment manufacturing.

🔹 Increasing outsourcing by innovative and big pharma companies for complex APIs.

🔹 Rapid growth in Asia Pacific due to cost-effective manufacturing and skilled labor.

🔹 North America maintaining leadership through high-value, specialized API production and stringent regulatory compliance.

Emerging trends, such as end-to-end HPAPI and biologics manufacturing, strategic regional investments, and enhanced regulatory frameworks, position CDMOs as critical partners for the next generation of advanced therapeutics.


Shifting from simple small-molecule synthesis to complex, highly potent, and tailored molecular manufacturing, the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market is undergoing a significant transformation, with a strong emphasis on biologics and targeted therapies. This shift is moving away from transactional, batch-by-batch outsourcing toward integrated, end-to-end services that encompass everything from preclinical development to commercial-scale manufacturing.

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Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Key Takeaways

🔹 North America leads the pharmaceutical API market with 44% market share in 2025.

🔹 Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 8.8% from 2026 to 2035.

🔹 The Small Molecule APIs segment dominates the market, holding 38.5% of the share in 2025.

🔹 HPAPIs are expected to grow at 8.6% CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

🔹 The Clinical Stage Manufacturing segment holds 34.5% of the market share in 2025.

🔹 Commercial Manufacturing is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2026 to 2035.

🔹 Oncology is the largest therapeutic segment, accounting for 42.5% of the market in 2025.

🔹 Cardiovascular Diseases is expected to grow at 8.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

🔹 Generic Drug Manufacturers lead with 40.5% market share in 2025.

🔹 Innovative/Big Pharma Companies are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.2%.

Market Overview: The Future of CDMOs

The active pharmaceutical ingredients market is poised for significant growth, primarily driven by an increase in outsourcing, patent expirations, and the emergence of complex biologics. These specialized partners are vital for the rapid development and manufacturing of complex chemicals, highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs), and advanced biotech therapies. As the biologics segment continues to expand, the demand for end-to-end, high-potency API solutions marks specialized CDMOs as crucial for the next generation of innovative medicines.

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Next-Gen HPAPI Manufacturing Capabilities: Major Potential

The active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market is experiencing a surge in demand for HPAPIs, fueled by the rise in targeted oncology and GLP-1 therapies. CDMOs with specialized containment measures (OEB-4/OEB-5) & comprehensive manufacturing capabilities are unlocking substantial revenue growth by forming high-value partnerships, moving beyond simple cost-based competition. This critical niche, propelled by complex therapeutics such as antibody-drug conjugates, presents substantial long-term opportunities for specialized manufacturers.

The Crisis of Critical Material Sourcing: Major Limitation

API manufacturing faces challenges due to an over-reliance on a fragmented and geographically concentrated supply chain, with more than 70% of essential raw materials sourced from high-risk regions. Rising geopolitical tensions and trade disputes have exacerbated this reliance, creating ongoing instability that threatens production timelines and drives up costs. This fragility makes it extremely difficult to ensure a secure supply, resulting in a chaotic and costly scramble to reduce dependency on single-country sources.

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API CDMO Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 116.77 Billion

Market Size in 2026

USD 125.99 Billion

Market Size by 2035

USD 247.60 Billion

Market Growth Rate (2026–2035)

CAGR of 7.81%

Dominating Region

North America (44% market share in 2025)

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific (CAGR ~8.8%)

Base Year

2025

Forecast Period

2026 to 2035

API Type / Molecule Type

🔹 Small Molecule APIs (38.5% share in 2025)

🔹 Biologic / Macromolecular APIs

🔹 Highly Potent APIs (HPAPIs, CAGR ~8.6%)

🔹 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Payloads

🔹 Others (e.g., peptides, oligonucleotides)

Service / Workflow Stage

🔹 Process Development

🔹 Clinical Stage Manufacturing (34.5% share in 2025)

🔹 Commercial Manufacturing (CAGR ~8.4%)

🔹 Analytical & Regulatory Support

Therapeutic Application / End Use

🔹 Oncology (42.5% share in 2025)

🔹 Immunology & Autoimmune Diseases

🔹 Cardiovascular Diseases (CAGR ~8.1%)

🔹 Infectious Diseases

🔹 Others (e.g., Neurology, Rare Diseases)

Customer Type

🔹 Innovative / Big Pharma Companies (fastest CAGR ~8.2%)

🔹 Biotechnology Firms

🔹 Generic Drug Manufacturers (40.5% share in 2025)

🔹 Research Organizations / Academia

Regions Covered

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia-Pacific

🔹 Latin America

🔹 Middle East & Africa

Key Market Drivers

Rising demand for HPAPIs and biologics, outsourcing of complex API manufacturing, diversification of supply chains, cost reduction, faster time-to-market, advanced containment technologies for high-potency APIs

Notable Trends

Shift from small-molecule APIs to complex biologics, end-to-end CDMO solutions, growth in clinical-stage and commercial manufacturing, strategic investments in Asia Pacific and North America, regulatory-driven innovation

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The Hidden Engine Behind Drug Development: API CDMOs

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) are the unsung heroes of the pharmaceutical ecosystem. While the broader Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market provides the chemical backbone for medicines—projected to grow from USD 252.16 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 425.26 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.95%, CDMOs bring these molecules to life at scale, transforming lab discoveries into clinical-grade, regulatory-compliant products. They are the bridge between innovation and patient delivery, particularly for complex, highly potent, and biologic APIs.

As the pharmaceutical industry pivots toward targeted therapies and high-value biologics, the demand for CDMOs capable of handling HPAPIs, antibody-drug conjugates, and specialized formulations has surged. In 2026, the global API CDMO market is projected at USD 125.99 billion, growing to USD 247.60 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.81%. This growth is not only a reflection of increasing outsourcing but also a testament to the critical role CDMOs play in enabling the parent API market to meet global therapeutic demand efficiently.

CDMOs now go beyond traditional batch production. They offer integrated, end-to-end services encompassing process development, clinical-stage manufacturing, and commercial-scale production. By leveraging advanced containment technologies and regulatory expertise, they provide pharmaceutical companies with a safe, cost-effective, and agile solution for bringing complex therapies to market.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Key Players

Albemarle Corporation

AurobindoPharma

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

AbbVieInc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

CiplaInc

BoehringerIngelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Recent Developments:

🔸 In June 2025, Torrent Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire a controlling stake in JB Chemicals for approximately 25,689 Crore (approximately US$3 billion), creating one of India's largest domestic pharma entities. The deal reflects ongoing consolidation in API and pharmaceutical manufacturing and boosts Torrent's scale and portfolio reach.

🔸In June 2025, Merck is acquiring biotech firm Verona Pharma in a US$10 billion all-cash deal, adding COPD drug Ohtuvayre to its respiratory API portfolio. This strategic move enhances Merck's pipeline and offsets looming patent expirations on its blockbuster oncology products. Deal expected to close by late 2025.

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Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market: Regional Insights 

North America Active Pharmaceuticale Ingredients CDMO Market dominated the market in 2025, due to its focus on high-value and specialized manufacturing instead of low-cost volume production. North American CDMOs excel in complex, high-value APIs, such as HPAPIs & biologics, which necessitate advanced containment infrastructure that is limited in other regions. The presence of the FDA encourages partnerships with local CDMOs that can guarantee compliance, quality, and supply reliability. A significant number of emerging biotech companies lack internal manufacturing capabilities and rely entirely on CDMOs for early-stage development.

The U.S. API CDMO sector is advancing an innovation-driven model, specializing in complex HPAPIs, ADCs, and clinical trial supplies, all supported by stringent FDA quality standards. Fueled by reshoring trends and increased tariffs on Chinese imports, the U.S. is strengthening its domestic manufacturing capacity to secure critical, early-phase, and high-risk API supply chains.

🔸 In March 2026, the API Innovation Center (APIIC) is set to revolutionize U.S. health security by transforming idle and underutilized American manufacturing facilities into high-tech hubs. (Source@ https://apicenter.org )

How Big is the U.S. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) CDMO Market?

The U.S. active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) CDMO market size is valued at USD 43.24 billion in 2026 and is predicted to grow from USD 46.66 billion in 2027 to nearly USD 86.86 billion by 2035, with a strong CAGR of 8.04% from 2026 to 2035.

Canada is emerging as a leading CDMO hub, leveraging high-quality standards in biologics and sterile injectables to expedite time-to-market. Supported by prominent government investment and strict regulatory alignment with FDA/Health Canada standards, Canadian firms are providing reliable, high-spec alternatives to Asian outsourcing and are quickly expanding their presence in complex pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market growth is primarily driven by cost-effective manufacturing, a large pool of skilled labor, & rapid advancements in biopharmaceutical & complex molecule production. There is increasing demand for specialized manufacturing of biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, and HPAPIs for oncology. An aging population and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes in countries like China, India, and South Korea are surging local drug demand, prompting a boost in domestic API production and attracting foreign investments.

India is swiftly transitioning from being a high-volume generic API supplier to becoming a premier end-to-end CDMO partner for Western markets. By focusing on high-complexity biologics, enhancing regulatory compliance, and offering comprehensive process development and manufacturing services, India is establishing itself as a trusted, strategic, and quality-driven powerhouse in the global supply chain.

🔸 In December 2025, 38 out of 48 approved greenfield projects under the PLI scheme for bulk drugs have been commissioned, establishing a domestic manufacturing capacity of approximately 56,800 MT per annum. These projects, covering 28 notified products, have involved an actual investment of ₹4,814.1 crore, exceeding the committed ₹4,329.95 crore. (Source@ https://www.pib.gov.in)

China continues to cement its role as the global API powerhouse by leveraging unparalleled upstream dominance in Key Starting Materials and intense cost leadership, now rapidly evolving from a low-cost bulk supplier to a high-end partner in complex API development. Supported by massive state-driven scaling and a strategic shift toward specialized CDMO services.

Regulatory Landscape for API CDMO Market

Regulatory Aspect

United States (U.S.)

European Union (EU)

India

Regulatory Authority

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA) + National Competent Authorities (NCAs)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

Key Compliance Standards

Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)

EudraLex & EU GMP guidelines

Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Schedule M (GMP)

API Registration / Filing

Drug Master File (DMF)

Active Substance Master File (ASMF)

API Registration System

Inspections & Audits

Domestic and international facility inspections for cGMP compliance

NCAs inspect facilities; imported APIs require Written Confirmation of GMP

CDSCO inspects facilities; recognizes GMP certifications from select countries

Global Harmonization

Actively engages in ICH initiatives to standardize practices globally

Aligns with ICH guidelines for consistency across EU members

Gradually aligning Schedule M with ICH/PIC/S standards to facilitate global trade

Key Insights

U.S. regulations emphasize stringent compliance, high-containment manufacturing, and quality assurance, ensuring reliability for domestic and global supply chains

EU regulations prioritize harmonization across member states, rigorous facility inspections, and standardized documentation for APIs

India is rapidly modernizing its regulatory framework to match international standards, supporting both domestic growth and global API export opportunities

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Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Segment Analysis

API Type/Molecule Type Analysis

The small molecule APIs segment dominated the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market in 2025. This dominance can be attributed to an established manufacturing infrastructure, high demand for outsourcing in cancer therapies, & rapid, affordable development processes. The growing focus on oncology and specialty therapeutic areas is increasing the need for advanced manufacturing and containment facilities provided by CDMOs. Small molecules benefit from well-nourished synthetic chemical manufacturing processes, which facilitate lower production costs & faster development cycles.

The Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) segment is estimated to witness rapid expansion in the coming era. This growth is fueled by a rising demand for targeted, low-dose cancer therapies and specialized treatments that require sophisticated and secure manufacturing processes. HPAPIs are expanding quickly due to the high demand for specialized, high-containment CDMO services. The manufacturing of HPAPIs is complex & risky, requiring specialized containment technologies to protect operators, which pushes pharmaceutical companies to outsource to experienced CDMOs.

Service/Workflow Stage Analysis

The clinical stage manufacturing segment registered dominance in the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market in 2025. This leadership is spurred by the increasing number of new drug candidates arriving in trials, surging R&D investments by biotechs, & the need for specialized small-batch manufacturing services. A major rise in drug candidates entering clinical trials, especially for oncology & rare diseases, highlights the necessity for early-stage API development & small-batch production. CDMOs offer vital specialized services for clinical-stage molecules, such as process enhancement, analytical testing, & regulatory assistance.

However, the commercial manufacturing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This progression is impelled by a rapid increase in early-stage drug candidates and heightened research and development outsourcing by biopharma companies. There is a growing need for specialized services, such as API formulation, analytical method validation, and regulatory support, positioning clinical-stage, GMP-compliant manufacturing as a quickly expanding area. The rising number of drug candidates entering clinical trials fuels the demand for early-stage development & small-batch manufacturing services.

By Therapeutic Application/End Use Analysis

The oncology segment was dominant in the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market in 2025, primarily due to rising global cancer rates, high-value HPAPIs, & an increased outsourcing of complex antibody-drug conjugates. Oncology drugs frequently employ HPAPIs & require specialized, secure, and contained manufacturing capabilities that many pharmaceutical companies outsource to CDMOs. The development of targeted therapies and antibody-drug conjugates demands specialized expertise in handling cytotoxic materials & advanced analytics, ensuring the production of high-quality, complex APIs.

The cardiovascular diseases segment is anticipated to expand rapidly. Key drivers are the increasing global burden of heart diseases, an ageing population, & the need for both generic and innovative drug production. Alongside, a growing demand for inexpensive cardiovascular drugs, particularly in emerging markets, is fueling the need for large-scale synthetic API manufacturing. Pharmaceutical companies rely on CDMOs for their expertise in manufacturing complex, small-molecule APIs used in cardiovascular therapies, ensuring sustained long-term demand for cardiovascular API development.

By Customer Type Analysis

In 2025, the generic drug manufacturers segment held a dominant position in the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market. This dominance is due to the outsourcing of high-volume production, which helps manage expenditures & secure supply chains, with a rigorous focus on traditional API manufacturing. Generic companies require large-scale, affordable manufacturing for essential medicines, making them key customers for traditional APIs. By outsourcing to CDMOs, generic manufacturers can lower in-house production spending, efficiently handling tighter profit margins. Outsourcing also ensures a consistent, cGMP-compliant supply, thereby reducing risks related to regulatory breaches.

In the future, the big pharmaceutical and innovative companies segment is estimated to witness rapid expansion due to the outsourcing of complex synthesis projects. These companies outsource complex projects, specialized synthesis, & commercial-scale manufacturing to bolster operational effectiveness. Additionally, small biotech & specialty pharmaceutical players depend on outsourced manufacturing for oncology, rare diseases, & HPAPIs, primarily due to their reliance on CDMOs for clinical trial materials and early-stage development.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Key Players

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Catalent, Inc.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

WuXi AppTec

Recipharm AB

Neuland Laboratories

Laurus Labs

Apeloa Pharmaceutical

Major Shifts in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market

🔸In February 2026, the FDA unveiled its PreCheck pilot program, streamlining the regulatory process for new U.S. drug manufacturing plants.  (Source@ https://www.fiercepharma.com)

🔸In October 2025, SCHOTT Pharma rolled out the first 5.5 mL syriQ BioPure prefillable staked-needle glass syringe, revolutionizing at-home biologic care. (Source@ https://www.contractpharma.com)

🔸In October 2025, the FDA introduced a pilot program offering priority review to generic drug makers that test and produce their products, including APIs, within the U.S. (Source@ https://www.fiercepharma.com)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Segmentation

By API Type/Molecule Type

🔹 Small Molecule APIs

🔹 Biologic/Macromolecular APIs

🔹 Highly Potent APIs (HPAPIs)

🔹 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Payloads

🔹 Others (e.g., peptides, oligonucleotides)

By Service/Workflow Stage

🔹 Process Development

🔹 Clinical Stage Manufacturing

🔹 Commercial Manufacturing

🔹 Analytical and Regulatory Support

By Therapeutic Application/End Use

🔹 Oncology

🔹 Immunology and Autoimmune Diseases

🔹 Cardiovascular Diseases

🔹 Infectious Diseases

🔹 Others (e.g. Neurology, Rare Diseases)

By Customer Type

🔹 Innovative/Big Pharma Companies

🔹 Biotechnology Firms

🔹 Generic Drug Manufacturers

🔹 Research Organizations/Academia

By Region

🔹 North America

U.S. 

Canada

🔹 Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

🔹 Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

🔹 Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

🔹 Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

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About Us

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.

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