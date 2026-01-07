SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Actio Biosciences to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actio Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the translation of genetic insights into novel precision medicines, today announced that David Goldstein, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. PT in San Francisco, California.



About Actio Biosciences

Actio Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the translation of genetic insights into novel small molecule precision medicines. The company applies deep expertise in Mendelian genetics, drug discovery, and data science to identify targets whose biology underlies rare diseases with high unmet need and hold promise for the treatment of more prevalent indications. By precisely targeting the root causes of rare diseases, Actio generates biological insights to enable expansion of development into more prevalent indications.

The company is advancing two clinical-stage programs: ABS-1230 for the treatment of KCNT1-related epilepsy, and ABS-0871 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 2C including other TRPV4-related neuromuscular disorders (collectively, CMT2C). Actio will also pursue development of both programs in more prevalent indications such as additional genetic epilepsies for ABS-1230 and overactive bladder for ABS-0871. In addition, the company has launched a third program for a rare genetic epilepsy as well as a common central nervous system disorder. For more information, please visit ActioBiosciences.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com

Actio Biosciences, Inc.
