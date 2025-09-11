SUBSCRIBE
Actio Biosciences to Participate in TD Cowen 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit

September 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actio Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a novel approach to genetics and precision medicine to develop new small molecule therapeutics that target shared underlying biology in both rare and common diseases, today announced that David Goldstein, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, will participate in the Epilepsy Private Company Showcase panel discussion at TD Cowen's 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit. The panel will take place on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET.



About Actio Biosciences

Actio Biosciences is a clinical-stage company leveraging advances in precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared genetics in rare and common diseases—bringing meaningful medicines from one to many. Applying its expertise in genetics, drug discovery and data sciences, Actio identifies programs where both biological and technical risk can be minimized to streamline drug development and bring forward exceptionally potent and precisely targeted small molecule therapeutics. Actio is advancing two precision drug candidates – ABS-0871 and ABS-1230 – with first-in-class potential for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, type 2C (CMT2C) and KCNT1-related epilepsy, respectively, and with potential expansion to overactive bladder and other genetic epilepsies. Founded in October 2021, the San Diego-based company is guided by leaders in genetics and drug development and backed by top healthcare investors. For more information, please visit actiobiosciences.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com

