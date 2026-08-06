Actimed Therapeutics Reacquires Global Rights to S-oxprenolol, Broadening Pipeline Opportunity

London, UK – 6th August 2026. Actimed Therapeutics Ltd (“Actimed”), a UK based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, announces that it has regained exclusive global rights to the anabolic-catabolic transforming agent (ACTA) S-oxprenolol from Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Under the terms of the original licensing agreement between the two companies signed in 2021, Faraday gained global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol for cancer cachexia and any other indications outside of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Actimed retained global rights to S-oxprenolol in ALS which, in nonclinical studies, has exhibited potential in disease-related muscle wasting in ALS which is often responsible for the reduction in quality of life and cause of death in many ALS patients1,2.

Actimed has now negotiated a return of all S-oxprenolol product rights from Faraday, following which Actimed will hold full development, manufacturing, and commercialisation rights worldwide. This transition will allow Actimed to have full strategic control over S-oxprenolol and maximise the value of this asset across all potential indications in the future.

Robin Bhattacherjee, CEO of Actimed commented “We believe S-oxprenolol could have a potential role to play in treating muscle wasting and cachexia associated with ALS, which remains our prime focus with this asset. S-oxprenolol has obtained orphan drug designation for this indication and we plan to initiate a clinical development programme once CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) work for S-oxprenolol is completed. Actimed is also evaluating the full potential of S-oxprenolol in other muscle wasting disorders, and this transaction enhances our strategic flexibility and opportunities around this asset.”

Dr Fabio Dorigotti, CMO of Actimed commented “S-oxprenolol exhibits a multi-modal pharmacology that specifically targets the underlying pathophysiology of muscle wasting disorders, and has demonstrated significant beneficial effects on survival, body mass and functional parameters in a preclinical model of ALS. We plan to develop S-oxprenolol initially for ALS, a devastating ultra-orphan disease of high unmet medical need and where the reduction in quality of life and cause of death for many patients is actually due to muscle wasting and loss of body mass1,2. By regaining the global rights for all potential indications for S-oxprenolol, this gives us further opportunities for development in the future.”

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on advancing muscle health in cancer cachexia, obesity and other muscle wasting disorders.

Cachexia is a wasting disease associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses, characterised by severe weight loss and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Despite its prevalence in cancer patients and devastating clinical impact, there is no globally approved therapy for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

In obese patients receiving GLP-1RAs for weight management, reductions of lean muscle mass can occur alongside fat loss. Preserving muscle while achieving healthy weight reduction remains an important unmet need, highlighting the opportunity for novel approaches that support and preserve a healthy body composition.

Previous studies with S-pindolol have generated promising Phase 2a proof of concept data in cancer cachexia patients and Actimed has conducted a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study of S-pindolol benzoate to characterise the benzoate salt of S-pindolol. In addition, early non-clinical data confirms a potential role for S-pindolol benzoate in preserving muscle mass when used in combination with a GLP-1 agonist for weight loss.

Actimed also owns the global rights to S-oxprenolol (ACM-002), which is being developed to treat the muscle wasting and loss of body mass seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where it may impact survival. US Orphan Drug Designation has been granted to S-oxprenolol for the treatment of ALS.

(1) Stenson K et al. Health-related quality of life across disease stages in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis: results from a real-world survey. J Neurol 271, 2390–2404 (2024)

(2) Maciel Ac et al The Impact of Respiratory Function on Functionality and Mortality in ALS Patients J. Clin. Med. 2025, 14(19), 6702

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Actimed Therapeutics

www.actimedtherapeutics.com

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

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Email: actimed@medistrava.com