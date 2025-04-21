Acepodia Presents Preclinical Data on Antibody-Dual-Drugs Conjugation (AD2C) technology at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

ALAMEDA, Calif. and TAIPEI, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acepodia (6976: TT) today announced the presentation of new preclinical data highlighting its proprietary dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate (AD2C) for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The data will be featured at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, which will take place from April 25 to April 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The poster presentation, titled "Development of dual-payload anti-GPC3 antibody-drug conjugate by dual-payload antibody conjugation (AD2C) platform for hepatocellular carcinoma treatment," showcases the company's next-generation ADC generated using Acepodia's AD2C platform. This platform allows for the conjugation of two distinct payloads to a single antibody without the need of antibody engineering or enzymatic conjugation. AD2C, carrying payloads with different mechanisms of action, offer enhanced therapeutic potency by targeting diverse cell populations in heterogeneous tumors or overcoming resistance to single-payload therapy.







Presentation Details:







Session Title: Novel Drug Delivery Technologies



Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics



Date and Time: April 28, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT



Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL



Poster Board Number: 4 | Poster Section: 23



Abstract Number: 1785







"Acepodia's dual-payload ADC approach is designed to address key limitations of current single-payload therapies," said Dr. Sonny Hsiao, Chairman and CEO of Acepodia. "By combining targeted delivery with enhanced cytotoxicity, this platform holds promise for more effective treatment of liver cancer and other solid tumors." AD2C platform provides a novel, antibody-engineering-free approach to generate dual-payload ADCs, offering a potential solution to tumor heterogeneity and drug resistance in cancer treatment.







The company's AD2C pipeline is part of its broader portfolio of conjugation technologies derived from the laboratory of Nobel Laureate Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi, enabling the site-specific delivery of therapeutic payloads using bioorthogonal click chemistry.

About Acepodia







Acepodia (6976.TT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Taipei and Alameda, California, advancing innovative cancer and autoimmune disease therapies. The company's proprietary platforms leverage novel cell-based and antibody conjugation technologies to deliver potent, targeted, and safer therapies. Its conjugation platforms—originating from the lab of Nobel Laureate Carolyn Bertozzi—enable precise linking of antibodies or immune cells with cytotoxic payloads using click chemistry, creating a unique therapeutic potential for various cancer types and autoimmune diseases.

For more information, visit https://www.acepodia.com/

